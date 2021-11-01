Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Chris DufresneTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunHerb GouldTMG MavenSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Kenneth Walker III
    Publish date:

    TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Kenneth Walker III

    Michigan State RB deserves Heisman consideration as well.
    Author:

    For the first part of the season, he was a name without much of  public face in terms of getting serious attention.

    Yes, he was a big part of the reason why Michigan State had moved from the also-ran category to the "sleeper'' section among the elite teams, not only of the Big Ten, but nationally.

    And yes, Kenneth Walker III WAS leading the country in rushing and that should mean something.

    Now it does.

    Read More

     All it took was a 5 touchdown, 197 yard effort on Saturday afternoon against Michigan in a battle of Big Ten and Top 10 unbeatens.

    All it took was three of the TDs being crucial factors in the Spartans overcoming a 16-point second half deficit while posting a 37-33 victory.

    Walker was the star and the catalyst for the Spartans who now have a seat at the table when discussing the Final Four contenders.

    The transfer from Wake Forest, who rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 Tds in 20 games for the Deacons is now also a legitimate Heisman contender.

    He is also TMG's Newsmaker of The Week. 

    mark-blaudschun

    TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Kenneth Walker III

    3 minutes ago
    Georgia vs. Florida
    tony-barnhart

    Mr. CFB: What We Learned, Week 9

    14 hours ago
    mark-blaudschun

    College FB Plus: The waiting (and rating) game begins

    22 hours ago
    mark-blaudschun

    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 9

    Oct 30, 2021
    thumbnail_New Locksmith Pick Six
    tmg-maven

    The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 9

    Oct 29, 2021
    JT Daniels vs. Florida
    tony-barnhart

    Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 9

    Oct 29, 2021
    mark-blaudschun

    Extra Points: If Georgia loses, what happens?

    Oct 28, 2021
    Jordan Davis
    tony-barnhart

    Mr. CFB: Are we watching the greatest Georgia defense of all time?

    Oct 26, 2021