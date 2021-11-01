TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Kenneth Walker III

For the first part of the season, he was a name without much of public face in terms of getting serious attention.

Yes, he was a big part of the reason why Michigan State had moved from the also-ran category to the "sleeper'' section among the elite teams, not only of the Big Ten, but nationally.

And yes, Kenneth Walker III WAS leading the country in rushing and that should mean something.

Now it does.

All it took was a 5 touchdown, 197 yard effort on Saturday afternoon against Michigan in a battle of Big Ten and Top 10 unbeatens.

All it took was three of the TDs being crucial factors in the Spartans overcoming a 16-point second half deficit while posting a 37-33 victory.

Walker was the star and the catalyst for the Spartans who now have a seat at the table when discussing the Final Four contenders.

The transfer from Wake Forest, who rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 Tds in 20 games for the Deacons is now also a legitimate Heisman contender.

He is also TMG's Newsmaker of The Week.