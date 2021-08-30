TMG's Newsmaker of Week: Zach Charbonnet

Its happened before and it will happen again, but UCLA's Zach Charbonnet is set on dispelling the theory that famous author Thomas Wolfe espoused 81 years ago when he wrote "You Can't Go Home Again.''

Three years ago, Charbonnet was a four-star recruit coming out of Southern California's Oak Christian High School.

The 6-foot-2 inch 220 pound running back was being chased by both USC and UCLA, as well as several other schools including Michigan.

The Wolverines and Coach Jim Harbaugh won that battle and Charbonnet became the only 4th true freshman running back to start since the 1944 season.

At first, it all went according to schedule for Charbonnet, who ran for 726 yards and scored 11 TDs, a Michigan freshman record.

He was a star on the rise.

Then last year's Covid-dominated season hit. But it was more than that.

Charbonnet lost momentum and the role of lead running back to Hassan Haskins.

Charbonnet sat more than he played, carrying the ball only 19 times for 124 yards and one touchdown

Harbaugh brought in more recruits at RB, which Charbonnet correctly assessed as lack of confidence in the running game.

In January, he placed his name in the transfer portal, intending to come home to Southern California--either UCLA or USC.

He chose UCLA and began to re-establish his reputation as well as rebuild the confidence he had when he first went to Michigan.

In the Bruins, opening game 44-10 win over Hawaii on Saturday, Charbonnet provided a glimpse of the past as well as the future--running for 106 yards and scoring 3 TDs,

""I think he's relentless when he runs,'' said UCLA coach Chip Kelly, happy to have a second chance at Charbonnet.

For that, Zach Charbonnet is TMG's Newsmaker of The Week.