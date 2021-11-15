TMG Newsmaker of Week: Kansas

The numbers were staggering:

A 31-point underdog to a team on a four-game losing streak.

No road conference wins since 2008, a streak which had reached 56 games.

No win ever at the University of Texas.

A recent resume which had compiled a 3-9 season, followed by an 0-9 mark, followed by a current record which was a putrid 1-8, with an eight-game losing streak.

Say hello to the Kansas Jayhawks, the doormat of doormats for FBS Power 5 schools, led by first year coach L ance Leipold who had left the semi-friendly confines of the University of Buffalo for what looked like a hopeless challenge at KU.

How low were the expectations for Leipold, who in six years had turned Buffalo into a respectable MAC contender?

The boys in Vegas tabbed KU's over-under win total for the 2021 season at 1, a figure the Jayhawks matched when they beat FCS opponent South Dakota in their opener.

But going into Saturdays game at Texas, no more victories, although there had been some hints--an early lead against Oklahoma--that there were signs of life.

Despite being in its own free fall--four consecutive games--Texas was an overwhelming 31 point favorite at kickoff on Saturday night.

And then it started, KU came out flying and Texas continued to self destruct, finding itself trailing 35-14 at the half.

Then it got really interesting as Texas mounted the expected comeback and Kansas played a game as if the national championship were at stake.

It went to the final seconds of regulation, which ended with a Texas game-tying TD to make it 49-49.

Texas scored in the first overtime to put the Longhorns ahead 56-49, a lead which looked solid for the Longhorns who were starting to dominate both sides of the line of scrimmage.

KU and Leipold had one more move, as QB Jalen Daniels connected with a potential game-TYING TD.

Leipold and the Jayhawks had bigger ambitions. Two point conversion and an historic win.

So it came to pass as Daniels dodged and danced and threw a low strike to a walk on wide receiver Jared Casey making the first reception of his career for the 57-56 win.

"It really says a lot about the young men in this locker room,'' said Leipold. '"They have been starving. Its one win. We have to build on it.''

For that effort, Kansas is TMG's Newsmaker of the Week.