A JERSEY GUY: No. 14 UCF

UCF has made it clear that it wants to sit at the adult table of college football. The Knights made that clear when last year's 10 win season wasn't satisfactory.

They're back--without the Pac-12 and Big 10-and with QB Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 3,653 yards and 29 TDs as a freshman last season.

The biggest obstacles may be a road game at Memphis and a home game with Cincinnati, who also have big ambitions. Other than that, UCF should be a favorite in every game it plays.

Still, 35-4 over the past 3 seasons, gives UCF more than enough credibility.