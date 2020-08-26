SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

A JERSEY GUY: No. 14 UCF

Mark Blaudschun

UCF has made it clear that it wants to sit at the adult table of college football. The Knights made that clear when last year's 10 win season wasn't satisfactory.

They're back--without the Pac-12 and Big 10-and with QB Dillon Gabriel, who threw for 3,653 yards and 29 TDs as a freshman last season.

The biggest obstacles may be a road game at Memphis and a home game with Cincinnati, who also have big ambitions. Other than that, UCF should be a favorite in every game it plays.

Still, 35-4 over the past 3 seasons, gives UCF more than enough credibility.

Comments

Mark Blaudschun

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Manny Diaz get the most of a roster that has the talent to compete in the ACC?

Miami, Manny Diaz facing a critical year with a talented roster

Tom Luicci

The Gould Standard: No. 14 UCF

Central Florida eyes return to title in competitive AAC

Herb Gould

Pre-Season College Football Rankings No. 16 Miami

Hurricanes went 6-7 in their first season under Manny Diaz. New QB D'Eriq King should make things better.

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: "Competitive Advantage'' Next COVID-19 Test for CFB

With the actual start of the college football season, literally days away,  CFB teams are facing new challenges.

Mark Blaudschun

The Gould Standard: No. 16 Cincinnati

Luke Fickell has Cincinnati poised for another big year. And with Ohio State sidelined, more people will be watching.

Herb Gould

by

Jcincinnatiredd

A JERSEY GUY: Big Ten Chaos Will Be Part of Delany's Legacy

The Big Ten is in turmoil and new Commissioner Kevin Warren is taking the heat, but former commissioner Jim Delany shares the blame.

Mark Blaudschun

Josh Heupel's Knights Look To Be Loaded Again On Offense

Is UCF Pointing For A New Year's Six Bowl Game This Year?

Tom Luicci

A Jersey Guy: No. 15 Virginia Tech

The Hokies are expected to bounce back after a season of turmoil.

Mark Blaudschun

Why It Makes Sense to Put Teams that Won't Play in a Pre-season Poll

I am including Big Ten & Pac-12 teams in my TMG Sweet 16. Bravo to the AP Poll for doing the same thing.

Herb Gould

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel returns to lead a program that has gone 35-4 the past three seasons.

Tony Barnhart