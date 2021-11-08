A Jersey Guy: UMess can be fixed

Ryan Bamford did not dodge many issues in Monday morning zoom call with the media as he explained his decision to remove Walt Bell as the University of Massachusetts football coach.

"In the third year (of a coaching stint) you want to see progress,'' said Bamford, knowing there was no signs of that after 9 games of Bell's third season in Amherst.

True that.

In fact, it looked like a full scale retreat in a program which was 2-23 under Bell's guidance, including a dismal 1-8 run this year, with the latest failure being a 35-23 loss to former FCS rival Rhode Island.

Bamford knows there are bigger issues regarding UMass than the weekly pounding the Minutemen have been absorbing.

As an independent in football UMass is basically homeless, with few good options, which basically have come down to an associate (football only) membership with the still evolving new look of Conference USA, remaining as independent, dropping back to the FCS level or dropping football completely.

Hiring a new football coach is seldom a smooth process and hiring someone in which the future direction if not the future of the program is in doubt is even more risky business

Bamford spoke in usual athletic director dialect when he talked of the search process and how important it is to have it completed by early December to avoid losing a cycle in the recruiting process.

A few names--not from Bamford--have been floated as possibilities, including former UMass coach Don Brown, who was part of the Minutemen program in its hey day when it produced national championship caliber FCS (or 1-AA) quality teams.

But only one name makes sense in the context of what Bamford is trying to do.

And it's not Brown, who is currently the defensive coordinator at the University of Arizona, whose five year stint as a head coach for the Minutemen included a 43-19 record, the winningest five-year stretch in UMass history.

It is the man that Bamford named as interim coach following the URI game, offensive line coach/ running gamer Alex Miller, who is part of the UMass family.

Miller was an All American lineman for Brown in 2006 and has the strong support of the football community at UMass, which is not always a decision-changing item.

This time it is.

Bamford is fighting a two-front battle. He needs to settle the issue of the future of the program--or at least have a plan on how to do it--before he hires a coach.

Don Brown might be a popular hire in some circles, but he is in the first year of a new job at Arizona and will be busy for at least the next month.

Miller is in place. He knows what the problems are and presumably how to fix them. He could also work with Bamford in a master plan which has more of an upside than anyone else that Bamford can find right now.

And that may indeed be what Bamford's plan was in naming Miller as the interim coach

UMass has only three games remaining--a home game with Maine on Saturday and then a pair of road games at Army and New Mexico State, which might bring attention for the wrong reasons.

The Aggies are also 1-8 and are a 51.5 point underdog to Alabama on Saturday.

A New Mexico State-UMass match up could easily be labeled as No. 129 vs. No. 130 in the FBS rankings.

But letting Miller take a test drive as head coach is not a bad idea.

In fact, it is probably the only thing that makes sense right now in a program, which desperately needs direction and leadership.