A Jersey Guy: UConn, UMass striving for Independence days?

In a perfect college football world, Connecticut athletic director Dave Benedict and Massachusetts athletic director Ryan Bamford would have their school following the path set a generation ago by Joe Paterno and Penn State.

The Huskies and Minutemen would be prosperous, highly regarded independent football programs, successful on the field and in their bank accounts, picking and choosing from an assortment of eager opponents, with perennial Top 25 status.

The reality of the fall of 2021 offers a different perspective.

In the FBS world of 130 schools, UMass are contenders--for the spots of 129 and 130, rather than 1 and 2.

They have their independence, but they are basically homeless, siphoning money like a sump pump from a flooded basement.

They are both looking for not only a new home, but new leaders to run football programs whose futures are cloudy at best.

UConn took the first step forward on Thursday by announcing that former UCLA coach Jim Mora Jr. would be the permanent replacement for Randy Edsall, who escaped two months ago by announcing his retirement.

Mora, who had moderate success at UCLA before being fired five years ago.

He may have won the press conference with grandiose talk of meeting the challenge of the future.

But in the current world of college football, if your name is not Army or Notre Dame, life as an independent, without the comfortable cocoon of conference affiliation is a weekly suicide mission, with high risk and very few rewards

Consider a 2-16 W -L resume this season for this season with UMass's only victory coming last week in a 27-13 spurt past UConn.

The Huskies only victory was a 21-15 squeaker over Yale, which is not even an Ivy League, much less an FCS power.

Some lowlights on the Huskies schedule this season include the following losses: 45-0 vs. Fresno State, 49-0 vs. Purdue, 52-21 to Army and 44-13 to Middle Tennessee.

UMass has been worse.

Pitt 51-7

College of Charleston 53-3

FSU 59-3

Liberty 62-17

Not surprisingly Walt Bell was fired 9 games into a three-season stint which had produced only 2 victories.

Hiring new coaches is tricky issue under the best of circumstances.

Athletic directors generally aim high and score low, seldom coming up with a Nick Saban at Alabama or a Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, which makes the ridiculous salaries being paid top tier coaches more understanding.

UConn and UMass are at the opposite end of that spectrum.

Mora will get slightly more than 1.5 million a year to revive UConn, while UMass has budgeted about half that amount for a replacement for Bell.

The main issue is not the coaches, but the affiliation both schools have or do not have.

Both schools need homes for football only, which makes it a tough market.

Both schools didn't make the cut in the major conference realignments of the past several years and are content with being in the Atlantic 10 (UMass) and Big East (UConn) in the other prime revenue producing sport--basketball.

Both want to play and succeed at the FBS level in football

To have ANY chance of that, they need to be part of a conference, which right now is only Conference-USA.

C-USA in the rebuilding mode after being decimated by the American Athletic Conference's major expansion move from last month.

C-USA, which faced the potential of shrinking from a solid 14 team league to a non-survivable 5 team grouping, is now secure with 9 full time member.

But there is wiggle room for a few more members to increase television revenue,

UConn and UMass are both working the football only aspect of that plan

If that happens, both programs can survive, if not flourish with the right coach, someone like Liam Coen, a former UMass QB, who is serving his coaching apprenticeship at the University of Kentucky.

But if that doesn't happen, neither program will succeed or survive.