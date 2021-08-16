A Jersey Guy: No. 12 USC

The good news is that USC didn't lose until the final game of the regular season in 2020.

The bad news?

Where do you want to start.

The Pandemic cut Coach Clay Helton's team schedule to 7 games, the first and only loss was a 31-24 squeaker against eventual Pac-12 champion Oregon, which knocked the Trojans out of everything.

So how are the Men of Troy this summer?

Glad you asked. Helton has 41 players who started at least one game, arguably the best QB in the Pac-12 in Kedon Solivs, all sorts of talent at WR and RB and four starters returning on the offensive line.

Defensively the Trojans are a little shaky, but then again, the schedule has no monsters other than a road game at Notre Dame in October and does NOT include a meeting with either Pac-12 North bad boys Oregon and Washington.

Running the table is not an outrageous goal, and at least winning the Pac-12 South sounds reasonable.