Herb Gould
Chris Dufresne
Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Workouts begin, but then what?

Mark Blaudschun

A few weeks ago American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco was talking about what he expected the next several months to bring in terms of the world of college football.

Aresco, who is now in the final process of moving the AAC offices from Providence, R.I. to Dallas, said there were constant meetings about procedure and protocol

"But if anyone says they know what's going to happen, their crazy. '' said Aresco, who is a Group of 5 commissioner with huge financial stakes in the game."NO ONE KNOWS, BECAUSE NOTHING LIKE THIS HAS EVER HAPPENED IN OUR LIFETIME.""

As the real world of 2020 with CoVid-19 virus, with a world wide protest evolving over the killing of George Floyd, we are on the cusp of a summer filled with restarts in the wide world of sports.

"But,'' said Aresco. ""We have as many questions as answers as we move along.''

Will there be games? 

Will there be crowds?

How extensive will the tests for the virus  

But the elephant in the room which everyone is and must address is what happens when participants in the process test positive?

The world of college football, as big it may be, is still vastly different than the National Football League, where players report or not report to work as part of their job description.

The cynic in me has to be muffled when you talk about Power 5 conference football and the billions of dollars that are in jeopardy  with not having a season or having a season that is postponed or cut short because a spiking of positive cases of the virus.

These are still kids doing something they love to do, not something they have to do. They are not salaried employees.

Alabama recently began football workouts on campus and five players tested positive. A few days later, cross-state SEC Auburn had three players tested positive. 

The normal protocol, aside from the guidelines used for testing positive for Covid-19, is to announce there have been positive tests made, but keep the names of the players private.

Coaches use that as a mantra about privacy laws, which is fine under normal circumstances.  But this is not a sprained ankle or a case of the measles, it is a potential life killing disease that has already killed more than 100,000 people in this country.

Does transparency become the biggest issue here, over riding privacy matters?

 If Player X tests positive,should  his identity must be revealed to the outside world for the public good?  

What is the obligation to the rest of the world outside from inside the athletic world with positive tests being revealed?

That is just one of hundreds of potential situations that must be dealt with at every level in every sport which resumes or starts a season.

As the summer begins and moves towards the fall, we will have more information and perhaps more answers.

Things will be different, there is no question about that. 

And there are NO guarantees that because a season begins or resumes, it can not be shut down in an instant.

Mark Blaudschun

