Luicci's List: No. 12 Oklahoma State

Tom Luicci

Have Mike Gundy and Chuba Hubbard really forgiven each other? Are they truly ready to move on? No question looms larger over Oklahoma State this year than this one: Will the head coach and star running back co-exist peacefully after a tumultuous off-season that the saw oft-insensitive Gundy have to apologize for wearing an OAN t-shirt?

Here’s the thing: The Cowboys figure to be favored in seven of their 10 games. Their offense has the potential to be that good, with Hubbard back after leading the nation in rushing a year ago with 2,094 yards, quarterback Spencer Sanders coming off a season (2,065 passing yards, 628 rushing) that saw him earn Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors and star WR Tylan Wallace apparently recovered from a torn ACL.

All three were injured at various stages last year (Sanders missed the final two games, Wallace the final five), so keeping them healthy is paramount.

Even the defense – never a Gundy strength -- showed considerable improvement at the end of last year’s 8-5 campaign.

But Gundy’s ability to smooth over his often-radical views with his team remains the key. After three straight 10-win seasons from 2015-17, Gundy is a combined 15-11 the past two years. That doesn’t exactly help his credibility with his current roster.

Three swing games will determine how good OSU’s year turns out to be: Iowa State, Texas and, of course, Oklahoma. The first two are at home.

We know Gundy’s a man. Now we’ll see what kind of coach he is.

After winning seven of its final eight games last season, is Tennessee ready to challenge Georgia and Florida in the SEC East?

