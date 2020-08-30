Imagine consecutive 11-win seasons for just the second time in school history and still being left with an empty feeling.

It’s something everyone at Cincinnati can relate to.

Missing from the Bearcats’ past two seasons and combined 22 wins are two glaring shortcomings: An ACC championship and a prestigious bowl game.

That could change this year given the returning talent – 15 starters are back – and a schedule that should allow Luke Fickell’s squad to build plenty of momentum and confidence heading into the biggest game of the season. The Bearcats could easily be 8-0 when they travel to Orlando on Nov. 21 to face UCF in a game that will likely decide the East Division and vault the winner into the AAC title game, most certainly as the favorite, too.

Six of the first eight games are at home and the non-conference opponents to start are Austin Peay and Army.

But to beat UCF, which is the key to the season, Cincinnati will need to juice up its offense a little, with less emphasis on the pounding, clock-controlling ground game and a little more in quarterback Desmond Ridder’s passing ability. Ridder threw for 2,164 yards last year but had nine interceptions to just 18 TD passes and a completion rate of percent. He also rushed for 650 yards and five TDs, displaying plenty of toughness, but the passing numbers need to improve.

The loss of RB Mike Warren is considerable, but the arrival of Alabama transfer Jerome Ford and the return of 230-pound Gerrid Doaks means Cincy will still be able to run effectively.

Defensively, 15 of the top 17 tacklers are back from a unit that was generally solid.

The program’s biggest off-season move was signing Fickell to an extension through 2026 when rumors swirled that he might be headed elsewhere. So there’s stability along with a winning mindset. A potential conference title awaits.