So is this too high or too low for the AAC’s flagship program? For now we’ll err on the side of caution – COVID-19 has prepared us well for that – and leave the Knights within a long Dillon Gabriel completion of the Top 10, knowing full well that a New Year’s Six Bowl is within reach.

After going a combined 25-1 in 2017-18, UCF “slipped” to 10-3 last year. But here’s the thing: Josh Heupel’s squad managed double-digit wins while starting a freshman quarterback. And the three losses, all on the road (to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Tulsa), were by a combined seven points.

Gabriel wound up having a stellar first year as the quarterback starter, throwing for 3,653 yards with 29 TD passes and just seven interceptions. Most of the key components from a unit that finished No. 2 nationally in total offense and No. 5 in scoring are back as well, including running back Otis Anderson.

The defense should be what it usually is for UCF: Just good enough.

The schedule looks favorable as well, with the opener at Georgia Tech and Cincinnati coming to Orlando this time around. The other game that will shape the season is a trip to Memphis on Oct. 16.

