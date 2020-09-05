SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

Luicci's List: No. 4 Georgia

Tom Luicci

The recent news that Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman – originally Georgia’s projected quarterback starter – had opted out of the season put a crimp in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s plans. But since Kirby Smart took over the program five years ago there seems to always be an answer when personnel issues arise (which helps explain three straight 11-win seasons).

USC transfer JT Daniels has star potential if he is fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered in the Trojans’ opener a year ago. Promising redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis and junior Stetson Bennett could fill the role if needed as well.

Running back is an area of some uncertainty, but this is Georgia. There are always quality running backs. At wide receiver, a position group that boasts some solid depth, George Pickens is hinting at stardom.

If the defense has to carry this team early it seems capable of doing so, with 11 of the top 14 tacklers back from a unit that was the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense and No. 3 overall nationally. Rotating last year at every position except safety should pay dividends this fall.

The key for the Bulldogs is how quickly an offense that was just so-so a year ago develops with a new play caller, a new quarterback and a new workhorse running back. Georgia didn’t score more than 27 points in nine of its final 11 games a year ago – and that was with a more experienced unit. This is also the first time Smart’s entire roster has consisted of his recruits.

Comments

TMG Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It Sure Doesn't Feel Like the Start of Another College Football Season

Pandemic football shutdown leaves Big Ten country with empty sadness.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: No 4 Notre Dame

ND's first season as a conference member could be a challenge

Mark Blaudschun

The Gould Standard: No. 4 Oklahoma

Sooners take aim at ending their playoff frustrations

Herb Gould

With the departure of Jamie Newman, Georgia turns to USC transfer JT Daniels to pursue its fourth straight SEC East title.

With the departure of Jamie Newman, Georgia turns to USC transfer JT Daniels to pursue its fourth straight SEC East title.

Tony Barnhart

Getting Value Out Of The Kentucky Derby With Tiz The Law Looking Unbeatable

Tiz The Law Forces Bettors To Get Creative With Longshots In Gimmicks

Tom Luicci

Pac-12 Has Real Chance To Be Leader of the Pac...And More

The Pac-12 has generally followed its own path in doing things. That could change dramatically.

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's List: No. 5 Oklahoma

Oklahoma Starting Over At QB Position But Remains The Big 12 Favorite

Tom Luicci

A JERSEY GUY: No. 5 Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a title contender again—with another new QB

Mark Blaudschun

The Gould Standard: No. 5 Penn State

Covid-19 cost Nittany Lions' a chance to dethrone Ohio State

Herb Gould

The Gators believe they have closed the gap on Georgia and can win the SEC East in 2020.

The Gators believe they have closed the gap on Georgia and can win the SEC East in 2020.

Tony Barnhart