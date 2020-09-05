The recent news that Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman – originally Georgia’s projected quarterback starter – had opted out of the season put a crimp in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s plans. But since Kirby Smart took over the program five years ago there seems to always be an answer when personnel issues arise (which helps explain three straight 11-win seasons).

USC transfer JT Daniels has star potential if he is fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered in the Trojans’ opener a year ago. Promising redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis and junior Stetson Bennett could fill the role if needed as well.

Running back is an area of some uncertainty, but this is Georgia. There are always quality running backs. At wide receiver, a position group that boasts some solid depth, George Pickens is hinting at stardom.

If the defense has to carry this team early it seems capable of doing so, with 11 of the top 14 tacklers back from a unit that was the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense and No. 3 overall nationally. Rotating last year at every position except safety should pay dividends this fall.

The key for the Bulldogs is how quickly an offense that was just so-so a year ago develops with a new play caller, a new quarterback and a new workhorse running back. Georgia didn’t score more than 27 points in nine of its final 11 games a year ago – and that was with a more experienced unit. This is also the first time Smart’s entire roster has consisted of his recruits.