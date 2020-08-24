SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

Luicci's No. 16: Miami (but with reservations)

Tom Luicci

Never have been much of a Manny Diaz fan ever since he turned Texas’ defense into something only Mike Leach would tolerate. It’s not easy getting fired as defensive coordinator one game into a season, but Diaz managed that in 2013 with the Longhorns (he might still be seeing Taysom Hill in his nightmares). His first year as Miami’s head coach wasn’t much better, with the Hurricanes going 6-7, punctuated by a shutout loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl two games after a loss to FIU (how much lower can the program go, really?)

There’s also a daunting early three-game stretch of Florida State, Clemson and Pittsburgh to navigate.

Having said all that, the addition of Houston transfer D’Eriq King gives Miami and new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee (last seen at offensive-happy SMU) stability at the quarterback position. A switch from a pro style to a spread will play to the Hurricanes’ personnel strengths on offense as well. Defensively, Miami will be a handful with Gregory Rousseau back, after he recorded 15.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman. He will be bookended by AAC defensive Player of the Year Quincy Roche, a transfer from Temple, who registered 13 sacks a year ago.

There are some issues at linebacker and the offensive line needs to improve dramatically after allowing 51 sacks a year ago – most among Power 5 schools. And then there’s the Diaz factor. Can he get out of the way enough to allow his assistants to utilize the talent that is on the roster? This team actually wasn’t that far away last year, with a loss to Florida by four points, to North Carolina by 3, to Georgia Tech by 7 and to Virginia Tech by 7.

Comments

TMG Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 16: Cincinnati Bearcats

Luke Fickell has Cincinnati poised for another big year. And with Ohio State sidelined, more people will be watching.

Herb Gould

by

Jcincinnatiredd

A JERSEY GUY: NO. 16 Memphis

The Countdown for a CFB season and a No. 1 team begins in the AAC with Memphis.

Mark Blaudschun

by

RascalKing

A JERSEY GUY: CFB Season Starting on Saturday Night

Believe it or not, the 2020 college football season will debut on Saturday--unless...

Mark Blaudschun

So What Happens to College Football if Students are Sent Home?

If college football tries to create a team "bubble" on an empty campus it will touch off a very intense debate

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY: Can CFB Be Played Without Students On Campus?

College football teams may be in a for a huge surprise if they actually get to play the games they say they want to play.

Mark Blaudschun

College Football Teams now Scrambling for Games

After a summer of uncertainty about there would even be a college football season this fall, teams are not only getting ready to play, but looking for non-conference opponents.

Mark Blaudschun

Gap Between College Football Players and Student Body Growing Larger

As college football players become more isolated from campus life, the chances of an actual football season this fall increase. It is part of an expanding trend.

Mark Blaudschun

Welcome to the CFB World of Student-Employees

Since money is the driving force behind college football, put in rules that makes that work.

Mark Blaudschun

SEC Football's Home Field Advantage, Game Day Atmosphere will take a Big Hit from COVID-19

Because of the virus, some SEC stadiums will be limited to only 20 percent capacity for games this season

Tony Barnhart

The Price for Playing College Football keeps Increasing

The battle to save the 2020 college football season continues, but so does the cost.

Mark Blaudschun