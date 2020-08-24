Never have been much of a Manny Diaz fan ever since he turned Texas’ defense into something only Mike Leach would tolerate. It’s not easy getting fired as defensive coordinator one game into a season, but Diaz managed that in 2013 with the Longhorns (he might still be seeing Taysom Hill in his nightmares). His first year as Miami’s head coach wasn’t much better, with the Hurricanes going 6-7, punctuated by a shutout loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl two games after a loss to FIU (how much lower can the program go, really?)

There’s also a daunting early three-game stretch of Florida State, Clemson and Pittsburgh to navigate.

Having said all that, the addition of Houston transfer D’Eriq King gives Miami and new offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee (last seen at offensive-happy SMU) stability at the quarterback position. A switch from a pro style to a spread will play to the Hurricanes’ personnel strengths on offense as well. Defensively, Miami will be a handful with Gregory Rousseau back, after he recorded 15.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman. He will be bookended by AAC defensive Player of the Year Quincy Roche, a transfer from Temple, who registered 13 sacks a year ago.

There are some issues at linebacker and the offensive line needs to improve dramatically after allowing 51 sacks a year ago – most among Power 5 schools. And then there’s the Diaz factor. Can he get out of the way enough to allow his assistants to utilize the talent that is on the roster? This team actually wasn’t that far away last year, with a loss to Florida by four points, to North Carolina by 3, to Georgia Tech by 7 and to Virginia Tech by 7.