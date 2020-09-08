SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

Luicci's List: No. 1 Florida

Tom Luicci

Let’s start with this: Kyle Trask is the best quarterback in the SEC East. Now take it a step further: With no Joe Burrow at LSU and Mac Jones still needing to prove himself at Alabama, Trask and A&M’s Kellen Mond (Bo Nix needs to show more before joining those two) enter the season as the best quarterbacks in the league overall.

That’s always a reason for optimism. But it goes beyond that with the Gators, who are coming off an 11-2 season that included a 14-point loss to LSU and a seven-point loss to Georgia. Both results can be reversed this year, and if they are the Gators will head to the SEC championship game. That’s one step from the College Football Playoffs.

Trask, an unlikely star, helped the offense achieve better balance last year, but it’s not quite where coach Dan Mullen wants it to be just yet. With all-SEC TE Kyle Pitts, proven big-play wideouts Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Tony and a veteran offensive line, the unit should championship-caliber. Miami transfer Lorenzo Lingard is expected to provide a major boost in the backfield.

Defensively, Florida will be good again after leading the SEC in sacks and red zone defense. Only three schools nationally allowed fewer touchdowns in 2019.

The schedule isn’t too daunting, especially with rebuilding LSU coming to Gainesville. An early game at Texas A&M could prove tricky, but one thing Florida did last year was beat all the teams it was supposed to beat, regardless of venue.

The Gators were close last year. There’s no reason they can’t take that next step to being championship caliber.

Comments

TMG Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College Football Tiptoes Into Season. So Do Bears with Trubisky.

ACC, Big 12 start play. Bears-Lions will fill Big Ten void.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: No. 1 Clemson

The Tigers have enough talent to beat anyone. Now they have to go out and do it--every week.

Mark Blaudschun

Tony Barnhart says Alabama is No. 1

Tony Barnart has named his leader out of the gate, and Mr. CFB says the Alabama Crimson Tide is No. 1 in College Football.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 1 Ohio State

Day, Buckeyes can only wonder what might have been

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: CFB is Ready To Play

The 2020 college football season has officially begun, but after that there are no guarantees.

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's List: No. 2 Clemson

Clemson Faces Just One Regular-Season Test: At Notre Dame on Nov. 7

Tom Luicci

With Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etiene, the Tigers appeared headed to another CFP championship game.

With Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, the Tigers appeared headed to another CFP championship game.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 2 Alabama

Crimson Tide needs to reload to stay on top. But that's what Nick Saban does.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: No. 2 Alabama

The Tide will Roll in again, but not as far as they want.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: Pac-12 and Big Ten Need To Play or Shut Up

It's time for the Pac-12 and the Big 12 to envelope themselves in a cone of silence-until they make a FINAL call about playing football this fall.

Mark Blaudschun