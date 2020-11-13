The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 11

Nebraska over PENN STATE, taking 3

Is it better to have two mediocre quarterbacks or just one? We’re about to find out. Because of the lousy job Scott Frost has done at Nebraska the Cornhuskers don’t have a go-to running back. Instead, QBs Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffery, mistake-prone as passers, are the team’s top two rushers. QB Sean Clifford is also Penn State’s leading rusher and may be on the verge of losing his job. It may not matter with this plodding Nittany Lions defense. How can it be that Nebraska and/or Penn State have a quality running back?

Wake Forest over NORTH CAROLINA, taking 13

Demon Deacons, winners of four straight, need to find a way to slow the Tar Heels’ running game, specifically Javonte Williams (17 TDs combined). One way may be the more deliberate pace that Wake is now playing at. QB Sam Hartman is having a solid year for the Deacs but it’s the defense that Wake relies on. Tar Heels have a potentially explosive offense but can be inconsistent. Wake won this meeting last year too.

RUTGERS over Illinois, giving 7

It took Greg Schiano two games to do what Chris Ash could not do in 21: Beat a Big Ten opponent. Not sure who that is more of a reflection on, but Rutgers – far from Big Ten competitive – is no longer an embarrassment. And now the Knights get to return home to play before dozens and dozens of fans. Illini have been hit hard by COVID-19, don’t have a QB and are missing key players. Illinois is the new Rutgers.

Arkansas over FLORIDA, TAKING 17

Razorbacks will be without coach Sam Pittman because of COVID-19, but they have improved dramatically and have generally been competitive in their three losses. The key here is whether QB Feleipe Franks – a Florida transfer – keeps his emotions in check. He is having a solid year to this point and is a big reason for Arkansas’ turnaround. Expecting a bit of a letdown from the Gators after the emotional Georgia win, and the absence of star TE Kyle Pitts could make things tougher on offense. But QB Kyle Trask is having a Heisman-caliber year. This just seems like too fat of a spread a week after a rivalry game.

Northwestern over PURDUE, giving 3

Who knew this would be for control of first in the Big Ten West? Wildcats’ defense has been superb through all three victories, having yet to allow a TD in the second half this year. The offense is just average, but when the defense is this good it rarely gets exposed. Will the week off after last Saturday’s Wisconsin game hurt or help Purdue?

Wisconsin over MICHIGAN, giving 4½

Basing this on the assumption that QB Graham Mertz will be back after two weeks in COVID-19 protocol, one of many players who were the reasons the Badgers canceled their past two games. If Mertz is good to go – and he has returned to practice – Wisconsin can expose a Michigan defense that has been embarrassing to this point. With fans limited in the Big House Jim Harbaugh will clearly hear the boos that rain from above. Coach Khaki Pants is on the verge of losing this team.

LAST WEEK VS. SPREAD: 3-3

SEASON TO DATE VS. SPREAD: 34-19-1

Home team in CAPS