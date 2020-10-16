The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 7

Here’s a suggestion for Dan Mullen: Why not just invite 90,000 Florida football fans over to his house to watch the games on Saturday with him, since the Gators’ game with LSU was postponed due to COVID-19?

To the surprise of no one, the “we-need-our-fans” SEC is being hit hard by the coronavirus. Tone deafness has a new poster child as a result.

Soon the Big Ten joins the fray. Let’s see if the league has learned anything after sitting on the sidelines observing for seven weeks.

Here goes with another week of limited games due to COVID-19:

Pittsburgh over MIAMI, taking 13½

Panthers need to right the ship after a couple of rocky weeks but have the ability to do so. How quickly will the Hurricanes recover from the Clemson beatdown? There has to be a letdown. State of Florida is allowing unlimited fans now. Can’t wait to see how that turns out in two weeks.

Kentucky over TENNESSEE, taking 6

Wildcats are good defensively and can force error-prone Vols’ QB Jarrett Guarantano into more mistakes while also playing ball control with their run-dominated offense. Kentucky is sneaky good. Tennessee is not quite good enough yet.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE over Duke, giving 4½

Line seems a tad low given how bad the Blue Devils have been most of the year and the Wolfpack’s resurgence with Devin Leary taking over at QB. Duke beat hapless Syracuse. N.C. State looks like a team on the rise.

Ucf over MEMPHIS, giving 3

One upset loss doesn’t change how dangerous the Knights are as an offense. Memphis’ on-again, off-again season with three postponements already has to be taking a toll. Look for Dillon Gabriel to bounce back in a big way.

ALABAMA over Georgia, giving 4½

A classic great offense vs. great defense showdown. In years past the advantage would be with the defense. But it’s an offensive game now. Expect the Tide to handle Georgia’s limited offense while scoring just enough, no matter where Nick Saban watches from.

Mississippi over ARKANSAS, giving 1½

The Rebels will score. That’s a given. Can they slow down the Razorbacks just enough? That’s the key. Have to believe all of these tough games – and a gut-wrenching loss to Auburn – will take a toll on much-improved Arkansas.

LAST WEEK VS. SPREAD: 3-3

SEASON TO DATE VS. SPREAD: 19-10-1

Home team in CAPS