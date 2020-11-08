Luicci's College Football Plus: Week 10 Recap

Five questions

Q. So what exactly is the impact of Notre Dame’s instant classic double OT victory over Clemson – despite the best efforts of the officiating crew and replay officials to spoil it – on the College Football Playoff picture?

The knee-jerk reaction to the Irish’s 47-40 victory over the No. 1-ranked Tigers is that it sets up the ACC to have two teams in the playoffs. But does it? Yes and no. Barring any slip-ups along the way, Notre Dame and Clemson will meet for the conference title game. If the Irish win again, they’re in the playoffs and Clemson, with two losses, is out. If Clemson wins the rematch there will be a pair of one-loss ACC teams making a case as playoff-worthy.

One of those two will definitely be among the four. But so will the SEC champion (likely Alabama) and the Big Ten champion (Ohio State probably). Filling that last spot becomes tricky. If one-loss Florida beats Alabama in the SEC title game the SEC will be the league that gets two teams in. If that doesn’t happen, the playoff committee will take a strong look at a potential unbeaten Pac-12 team (Oregon?) and a one-loss Texas A & M, with the Aggies becoming increasingly attractive with each impressive victory. Jimbo Fisher’s squad owns a win over Florida and has only lost to Alabama.

Then there’s the Cincinnati dilemma and what to do with the Bearcats if they finish unbeaten.

Regardless of how it plays out, the Big 12 will be on the outside looking in.

Q. What is going on in the Big Ten?

One statistic sums up the conference this year: Indiana, Northwestern and Purdue are a combined 8-0. Penn State, Michigan and Nebraska are a combined 1-7.

Ohio State is still Ohio State, but the rest of the league is a wonderfully unpredictable jumble. Michigan can’t run the ball, is mediocre on offense and does not look well coached – or inspired. Penn State appears to be slow on defense and is struggling in the trenches. And Nebraska, which so desperately wanted to play this year when the Big Ten was on hold, continues to behave as if it is begging to get kicked out of the league. It’s fair to say that Scott Frost has been a bust so far at his alma mater.

Wisconsin might be good, but the Badgers have only played one game because of COVID-19. There’s no telling what the impact will be from the virus and the down time when Wisconsin does resume playing.

Once-downtrodden Maryland has life because of QB Taulia Tagovailoa. Even Rutgers is entertaining now.

Twenty years ago, a game like Saturday’s that finds Penn State at Nebraska would have been one of national prominence. Instead it’s a meeting of teams that are a combined 0-5.

So here is the new Big Ten: Indiana at Ohio State on Nov. 21 is suddenly the biggest game of the league’s regular season.

Q. Since so many teams are adding games on short notice because of COVID-19, can’t BYU and Cincinnati – if both finish unbeaten – agree to play to see which one is most deserving of a New Year’s Six Bowl?

At 8-0, BYU is off to its best start since 2001, adding an impressive victory to its credentials with Friday’s 51-17 rout of Boise State on the Broncos’ blue turf. With North Alabama and San Diego State left, the Cougars look well on their way to 10-0. Their added appeal is QB Zach Wilson, a longshot Heisman contender who has been as good as any quarterback in the country this side of Justin Fields.

Cincinnati is 6-0 after routing Houston, with remaining games against East Carolina, UCF, Temple and Tulsa. The UCF and Tulsa games are on the road and both are potential land mines. If the Bearcats finish unbeaten and don’t make the playoffs they would certainly merit a New Year’s Six Bowl. But just to be sure a BYU-Cincinnati game “elimination” game would be a fun addition to this COVID-19 affected season.

Q. Has Hugh Freeze found redemption as the head coach at Liberty, now 7-0 following Saturday’s 38-35 upset at Virginia Tech?

No one ever doubted Freeze’s coaching ability. He went 39-25 at Ole Miss, including two wins over Alabama. But 27 of those wins were vacated because of recruiting violations and he eventually resigned as the Rebels’ coach after an ESPN investigation showed he made a dozen calls to escort services over a 33-month period starting in April of 2014 while running the Ole Miss program.

So he is back on the sidelines again, with Liberty 7-0 for the first time in school history, a record that includes victories over a pair of ACC teams. Saturday’s was the biggest one yet for the Flames, with Alex Barbir converting a 51-yard game-winning field goal with one second left. Two plays prior to that, Barbir’s 59-yard try was blocked and returned for the apparent game-winning score by Jermain Waller, with the play nullified because Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente called timeout prior to the kick.

Liberty ran a play on fourth and six, picked up eight yards, and then sent Barbir out to try again, this time with success.

Freeze may be a tough guy to root for because of his past, but he is making the most of his second chance. And you have to respect what he has done as Liberty’s coach.

Q. What did we learn from the first week of play in the Pac-12?

We know Oregon is good, even with Tyler Shough taking over at QB for Justin Herbert, that USC can be very good once it wakes up because of this Kedon Slovis-led offense and that Arizona State will give opponents fits. We don’t know about Utah yet since the Utes’ game was a victim of COVID-19, which kept four Pac-12 teams idle on Saturday. Other than that, the first weekend wasn’t all that revealing. Certainly, there was nothing to change the view that USC and Oregon appear headed for a showdown in the conference title game (they do not meet during the regular season).

But are six regular season games enough to sway the playoff committee? That is going to be a hard sell, with the league’s late start leaving almost no room for makeup games in COVID-19 forces further postponements and cancellations.

On the Rise

Indiana (3-0)

Another big game from QB Michael Penix Jr. (342 passing yards with three TDs) enabled the Hoosiers to beat Michigan for the first time since 1987. Now Tom Allen’s upstart team is eying a showdown with Ohio State on Nov. 21 for command of the Big Ten’s East Division.

Nevada (3-0)

A 34-9 rout of Utah State on Saturday gave the Wolfpack its best start since 2010. Jay Norvell’s squad has a good one in QB Carson Strong, who threw for 411 yards and three TDs against the Aggies and has gone 282 pass attempts without an interception.

Maryland (2-1)

Terps were 59-0 losers to Penn State last year and had been outscored 163-6 the past three meetings between the teams. Then QB Taulia Tagovailoa arrived and Maryland dominated the Nittany Lions in a 35-19 victory. Terps are markedly better because of Tagovailoa.

On the decline

Tennessee (2-4)

Vols fooled some by opening 2-0 but after being outgained 257 to 16 in the third quarter of Saturday’s 24-13 loss to Arkansas have now lost four straight. Tennessee led 13-0 at the half but ongoing QB issues (107 yards passing, two interceptions) have Jeremy Pruitt’s team heading for a losing season.

USF (1-6)

Hard to believe the Bulls were 10-2 as recently as 2017. The program has spiraled into laughingstock status after squandering a 33-20 lead with four minutes to play in a 34-33 loss to Memphis. That was USF’s sixth straight defeat.

South Carolina (2-4)

Gamecocks were manhandled by Texas A & M at home in a 48-3 loss – good thing Will Muschamp kicked that field goal with under six minutes left to avoid a shutout – and have allowed 1,071 yards and 100 points the past two games.

Who’s hot

Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

The redshirt senior made SEC history by becoming the first conference player to throw for four TDs in five consecutive games, going 30-of-43 for a career-high 474 in the 44-28 victory over Georgia. He has to be on the Heisman short list.

Alex Barbir, PK, Liberty

The senior transfer from Penn State, a walkon who did not play in 2018 or 2019, delivered the biggest kick in school history with his 51-yard field goal with one second left in the 38-35 upset of Virginia Tech.

D’Eriq King, QB, Miami

It’s hard to overstate the impact the Houston transfer has had for the 6-1 Hurricanes after he rallied them to a 44-41 victory at North Carolina State. King finished 31-of-41 for 430 yards and five TD passes. He also rushed for 105 yards.

Who’s not

Georgia quarterbacks

Bulldogs need to find an answer at the position in a hurry after Stetson Bennett IV and D’Wan Mathis went a combined 9-for-29 for 112 yards with three interceptions in the loss to Florida.

Michigan running backs

Hard to believe the Wolverines are this inept in the ground game. In the loss to Indiana six players totaled 13 rushing yards on 18 carries, with Hassan Haskins the leading rusher with 19 yards on six carries. Eleven of his yards came on one carry.

Rocky Lombardi, QB, Michigan State

He lived up to neither his first name nor his surname in a poor outing in the 49-7 loss to Iowa, going 17-of-37 with three interceptions, one of which was a pick six.

Playing it forward

Previewing the top games coming up this weekend (All times Eastern)

Ohio State at Maryland, 3:30 p.m., BTN

Who would have predicted two months ago that this would be a tricky game for the Buckeyes? It is, with revived Terps having already beaten Minnesota and Penn State.

Arkansas at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

How do the Gators handle success after beating Georgia? Razorbacks are the most improved team in the SEC and more than capable of an upset that would derail Florida’s season.

Northwestern at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., BTN

A showdown between a couple of unbeaten teams for control of the Big Ten’s West Division. Who knew?

Wisconsin at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Badgers return to action after being shut down for two weeks due to a COVID-19 breakout. Wolverines are backed against a wall. Does that make them dangerous or have they quit on Jim Harbaugh already?

Notre Dame at Boston College, TBA

Irish need to avoid a letdown against a school that historically gives them fits at just the wrong time.

USC at Arizona, TBA

Trojans were a bit spotty – and lucky – in their opening-game victory over Arizona State. Improvement is needed if they are to win the Pac-12.

Tom Luicci was the national college football and basketball writer for The Star-Ledger of Newark, N.J. from 1979-2014.