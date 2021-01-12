Luicci's Live Look-In Of Alabama-Ohio State National Championship game

A warning before we get started here: These live-game observations will probably not age well. But that's fine. It will put me in good company with some of the college football media "experts" whose knee jerk Twitter observations have the shelf life of 30-second media timeout.

Having been to my share of national championship games while covering national college football for The Star Ledger of Newark, N.J., for 35 years what I will be doing is offering my observations in real time while watching as both a neutral observer and college football fan.

1st Quarter

How COVID-19 has changed things: The crowd for the national championship game will be approximately 14,000. The spring football game at both schools dwarfs that number.

Did I mention that Davonta Smith is pretty good?

RB Trey Sermon heads to locker room. Looks like some sort of upper body injury. Huge loss for the Buckeyes.

Wow. Waddle and Davonta in the same lineup.

Mac Jones has to make that throw. It's a TD if he does.

I'm good if I never see another Dr. Pepper commercial.

It's going to be a tough night for the Buckeyes if Alabama has more long, sustained scoring drives like the first one. Everyone wondered about Justin Fields' health. What about the ability of this Ohio State defense to get stops?

Buckeyes TEs have been great the past two games. Another example.

In fairness to Ohio State's defense, 'Bama's D didn't look all that formidable on Buckeyes' second drive. 7-7. Still hope if you bet the over.

Just wondering: Did Rutgers football have any TV ads during last year's national championship game when Chris Ash was the head coach? Never mind.

Going to be quite a reality check for Steve Sarkisian when he doesn't have all of these toys to play with at Texas. Starting over at QB with the Longhorns too.

One quarter down. 7-7. Key 3rd down for Alabama to start the second quarter. Feels like the early stages of a heavyweight title fight.

2nd Quarter

Maybe someone on Ohio State's defense should try to start to locate where No. 6 is for Alabama. It's like the Buckeyes are social distancing from Devonta Smith. 14-7 Bama.

Trey Sermon headed to hospital according to ESPN. Collarbone issue. Out for the game.

OSU's warp speed offense is a lot like the warp speed Covid-19 vaccine rollout.