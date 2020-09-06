Luicci's List: No. 3 Alabama

Only at Alabama can the offense lose four players as top 15 picks in the NFL Draft and still have the expectations that it will be as good as it was a year ago with those guys. Sure, that will take some doing, since the Tide scored the second-most points in school history and averaged 511 yards and 47 points, but the unit is still brimming with talent.

The key, of course, is how good quarterback Mac Jones will be taking over control of the offense from Tua Tagovailoa. The junior has shown plenty of flashes of promise, throwing for 14 TD passes, but two of his three interceptions last year were costly ones that came in the loss to Auburn.

And, of course, there’s a young star waiting at the position. There always is in Tuscaloosa. This time it’s Bryce Young.

The running back position is set with Najee Harris (1,224 rushing yards last year) and Brian Robinson, Jr., and the receiving group ranks among the best in the nation. DeVonta Smith comes off a spectacular season and Jaylen Waddle is another of those explosive playmakers Alabama keeps coming up with at the position.

What went wrong in last year’s two losses is the defense failed to do its part, with the Tide losing 46-41 to LSU and 48-45 at Auburn. Forced to battle season-long injuries and filled with young players, the defense still finished No. 20 overall and No. 13 in scoring. Five players were drafted off the unit, but that’s fairly typical for the Tide.

Alabama has its two toughest games – Georgia and Auburn at home – and travels to LSU. There’s no reason to think that the Tide won’t be among the final four when this unorthodox regular season finishes.