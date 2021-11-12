Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 11
    Publish date:

    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 11

    Author:

    Bah huhmbug.

    Too early for that?

    Well, we have a reason for sour thoughts, which is the consistency of mediocrity in the results of our picks, which now is w woeful 5 games under .500.

    Not acceptable, but we still have a few weeks for a November Surprise.

    Only good news is that The Locksmith is also sucking wind right now.

    Tim to wake up the thunder or is that Shake Down?

    Whatever.

    The Picks

    1. Cincinnati at USF, O/U 58.

    Bearcats still need style points and USF is horrible, but...taking the Under.

    Cincinnati 42, USF 13

    2. UConn at Clemson  O/U 50

    Huskies are horrible, Clemson having a bad year. Still Clemson wants to prove something at  home and will score lots of points...taking the Over.

    Clemson 45, UConn 10

    3. Michigan at Penn State O/U 48.5

    Read More

    Wolverines still have championship in mind, Penn State cast in role of spoiler. Dangerous. Taking the Over.

    Michigan 35, Penn State 24

    4. TCU at Oklahoma State O/U 54.5

    What is TCU playing for? OSU still has Big 12 title hopes.a 

    OSU does play defense. Taking the Under.

     Oklahoma State 31, TCU 10

    5. Notre Dame at Virginia  O/U 64.5

    Lots of folks think this is a Watch Out game for ND. It  is, but the Irish are motivated and can play some defense, taking the Under.

    Notre Dame 31, UVA 24

    6. Iowa State  at Texas Tech O/U 58.5

    Iowa State playa a fair amount of defense, while Tech has barely played at all this season.

    What a conundrum.

    Taking the Under.

    Iowa State 27, Texas Texas Tech 14

    Last Week: 2-3-1

    Season: 27-32-1

    tmg-maven

    A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 11

    just now
    mark-blaudschun

    A Jersey Guy: UConn, UMass striving for Independence days?

    7 hours ago
    mark-blaudschun

    Extra Points:  Will a 2-loss team make the Final Four?

    Nov 11, 2021
    CFP Trophy 2021
    tony-barnhart

    Georgia, Alabama Stay 1-2 in The Second Round Of CFP Rankings

    Nov 9, 2021
    mark-blaudschun

    A Jersey Guy: Watch Out for Irish

    Nov 9, 2021
    Ryan Day, at Nebraska
    herb-gould

    Ohio State Winning Games, But Not Influencing People

    Nov 9, 2021
    mark-blaudschun

    A Jersey Guy: UMess can be fixed

    Nov 8, 2021
    mark-blaudschun

    TMG Newsmaker of the Week: Aidan O'Connell

    Nov 8, 2021