A Jersey Guy: Pick Six, Week 11

Bah huhmbug.

Too early for that?

Well, we have a reason for sour thoughts, which is the consistency of mediocrity in the results of our picks, which now is w woeful 5 games under .500.

Not acceptable, but we still have a few weeks for a November Surprise.

Only good news is that The Locksmith is also sucking wind right now.

Tim to wake up the thunder or is that Shake Down?

Whatever.

The Picks

1. Cincinnati at USF, O/U 58.

Bearcats still need style points and USF is horrible, but...taking the Under.

Cincinnati 42, USF 13

2. UConn at Clemson O/U 50



Huskies are horrible, Clemson having a bad year. Still Clemson wants to prove something at home and will score lots of points...taking the Over.

Clemson 45, UConn 10

3. Michigan at Penn State O/U 48.5

Wolverines still have championship in mind, Penn State cast in role of spoiler. Dangerous. Taking the Over.

Michigan 35, Penn State 24

4. TCU at Oklahoma State O/U 54.5

What is TCU playing for? OSU still has Big 12 title hopes.a

OSU does play defense. Taking the Under.

Oklahoma State 31, TCU 10

5. Notre Dame at Virginia O/U 64.5

Lots of folks think this is a Watch Out game for ND. It is, but the Irish are motivated and can play some defense, taking the Under.

Notre Dame 31, UVA 24

6. Iowa State at Texas Tech O/U 58.5

Iowa State playa a fair amount of defense, while Tech has barely played at all this season.

What a conundrum.

Taking the Under.

Iowa State 27, Texas Texas Tech 14

Last Week: 2-3-1

Season: 27-32-1