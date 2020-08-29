SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

Luicc's List: No. 11 Texas

Tom Luicci

Here we go again: More unbridled optimism at Texas. We’re still waiting for QB Sam Ehlinger – he enters his fourth year as a starter this season – to deliver on the vow that the Longhorns are back, which he made after Texas upset Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to cap a 10-4 season in 2019.

“Back” is not 8-5, with four Big 12 losses, a defense that was No. 97 overall nationally and 127th against the pass. That’s what Texas was last year.

Head coach Tom Herman, no doubt sensing some restlessness (he’s 25-15 for his first three years in Austin), hired seven new assistants in a massive overhaul this offseason. His defensive coordinator will be Chris Ash, who was arguably the worst head coach in Rutgers history (and that’s saying something for those who know that program). But maybe Ash will be effective if he focuses solely on defense instead of trying to run an entire program. The reality is that the defense can’t get much worse statistically.

With 15 starters back, and the revamped COVID-19 schedule resulting in a game against LSU being dropped, the Longhorns do look poised to take advantage of a favorable schedule.

Ehlinger will be the key after throwing for 3,663 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 663 yards and seven scores. Keaontay Ingram will handle the bulk of the running back carries after rushing for 853 yards last year.

Wide receiver is an area of uncertainty but the offensive line should be improved. The defense has to be better. Much better.

Games against Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma will determine whether this is a disappointing 7-3 season or perhaps a return to some semblance of glory at 9-1.

Comments

TMG Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A JERSEY GUY: Can The Big Ten Play Catch-Up?

The debate raging in college football and within the Big Ten is shifting from to play or not to play, but WHEN to play.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: SEC on top in Pre-season  COVID-19 Rankings

With fall semester classes beginning, who's No. 1 in positive COVID-19 cluster tests?

Mark Blaudschun

The Gould Standard: No. 11 Texas A&M

With Kellen Mond back, Jimbo Fisher's Aggies will try to move up in rugged SEC West

Herb Gould

With quarterback Sam Howell returning, the Tar Heels could make some noise in the second year with Mack Brown back at head coach.

Tony Barnhart

A JERSEY GUY:  No. 11 North Carolina

The Tar Heels could be the sleeper team of the year in college football.

Mark Blaudschun

Is Cowboys' Offense Loaded Enough To Overcome Gundy's Gaffes?

Oklahoma State's Offense Can Carry Cowboys A Long Way

Tom Luicci

by

Spud the Poke

What if...they actually play College Football this Fall?

A college football season is here--ready or not.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: No. 12 Pittsburgh

The scheduling change caused by COVID-19 may be Pitt's biggest obstacle to a double digit win season.

Mark Blaudschun

With quarterback Bo Nix returning and Chad Morris calling the plays, can the Tigers get back into the hunt for the SEC West?

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 12 LSU

Defending champion Bayou Tigers are aiming high as they reload.

Herb Gould