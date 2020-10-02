The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 4

Having more options to choose from doesn't mean this gets any easier. COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into any semblance of sense and sensibility this college football season.

But we forge ahead anyway.

Tcu over TEXAS, taking 11½

A feeling we will see marked improvement from the Horned Frogs after their competitive opener against Iowa State. We know what the Longhorns are after two games: All offense, no defense. TCU has won five of the past six meetings.

Oklahoma State over KANSAS, giving 21½

It’s risky giving this many points with a Cowboys’ offense that has looked so lethargic, but this is Kansas they’re facing. And Kansas is bad. Really bad. Chub Hubbard is due for a 200-yard, three-TD performance.

Virginia Tech over DUKE, giving 6

Despite missing 23 players and four coaches due to COVD-19 related issues, Hokies still rolled to a 45-24 victory over N.C. State in their opener. Thinking this Duke team is headed for a winless season. Blue Devils are allowing 31 points per game while scoring an average of 13 and have major QB issues.

Oklahoma over IOWA STATE, giving 7

Sooners haven’t lost consecutive regular season games since 1999. Don’t expect it to happen here. Lincoln Riley’s team is up against it now in the Big 12 race and needs a big effort. If only they could play a little defense.

KENTUCKY over Mississippi, giving 6

Expect some improvement from Wildcats’ QB Terry Wilson after his first game back in more than a year. He was good early against Auburn then faltered late but was solid overall. Ole Miss still hasn’t stop giving up yards to Florida.

Arkansas over MISSISSIPPI STATE, taking 17½

Razorbacks’ funky 3-2-6 defense could give Bulldogs’ Air Raid attack some trouble after shutting down Georgia for the first half last week. There’s film now on MSU’s new look too. Expecting more this week. from Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks, a Florida transfer.

LAST WEEK VS. SPREAD: 4-1-1

SEASON TO DATE VS. SPREAD: 12-5-1

Home team in CAPS