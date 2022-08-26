Tired of seeing the same schools in the College Football Playoffs year after year? Yeah, we are as well. Here's hoping our prediction of a new school (or two) will spice up the playoffs a bit before .... predictable drumroll, please -- Alabama and Ohio State get down to the business of settling who is No. 1.

It's early, but here goes:

The CFP Bowls:

National Semifinals, Dec. 31

Peach Bowl

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Oregon

Fiesta Bowl

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 North Carolina State

Other CFP Bowls

Orange Bowl, Dec. 30

Clemson vs. Penn State

Sugar Bowl, Dec. 31'

Texas vs. Georgia

Cotton Bowl, Jan. 2

Notre Dame vs. Houston

Rose Bowl, Jan. 2

USC vs. Michigan

National Champion

Ohio State