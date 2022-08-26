Skip to main content
The Locksmith: A New Face (Or Two) In the Playoffs (Perhaps) But A Familiar Final Game

The Locksmith: A New Face (Or Two) In the Playoffs (Perhaps) But A Familiar Final Game

It's looking like -- yawn -- Alabama vs. Ohio State in the Ntaional Title Game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tired of seeing the same schools in the College Football Playoffs year after year? Yeah, we are as well. Here's hoping our prediction of a new school (or two) will spice up the playoffs a bit before .... predictable drumroll, please -- Alabama and Ohio State get down to the business of settling who is No. 1.

It's early, but here goes:

The CFP Bowls:

National Semifinals, Dec. 31

Peach Bowl

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Oregon

Fiesta Bowl

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 North Carolina State

Other CFP Bowls

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Orange Bowl, Dec. 30

Clemson vs. Penn State

Sugar Bowl, Dec. 31'

Texas vs. Georgia

Cotton Bowl, Jan. 2

Notre Dame vs. Houston

Rose Bowl, Jan. 2

USC vs. Michigan

National Champion

Ohio State

Buckeye fan, Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
herb-gould

The Gould Standard: Predictions in an Unpredictable College Football World

By Herb Gould
Kirby and Nick, Aug. 25
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: Alabama and Georgia Will Meet Again For The CFP National Championship

By Tony Barnhart
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Tide vs. Buckeyes Showdown

By Mark Blaudschun
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Pete Carril was a CBB icon

By Mark Blaudschun
KJ Jefferson
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: Alabama And Georgia Are 1-2 In The SEC. But Who's No. 3.

By Tony Barnhart
Steve Sarkisian
herb-gould

Questions Abound at Start of College Football Season

By Herb Gould
John Calipari, Aug. 20
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: So Is Kentucky A Basketball School? The Readers Weigh In

By Tony Barnhart
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy: Welcome to the NFL (oops) Big Ten

By Mark Blaudschun