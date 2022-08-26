The Locksmith: A New Face (Or Two) In the Playoffs (Perhaps) But A Familiar Final Game
It's looking like -- yawn -- Alabama vs. Ohio State in the Ntaional Title Game
Tired of seeing the same schools in the College Football Playoffs year after year? Yeah, we are as well. Here's hoping our prediction of a new school (or two) will spice up the playoffs a bit before .... predictable drumroll, please -- Alabama and Ohio State get down to the business of settling who is No. 1.
It's early, but here goes:
The CFP Bowls:
National Semifinals, Dec. 31
Peach Bowl
No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Oregon
Fiesta Bowl
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 North Carolina State
Other CFP Bowls
Orange Bowl, Dec. 30
Clemson vs. Penn State
Sugar Bowl, Dec. 31'
Texas vs. Georgia
Cotton Bowl, Jan. 2
Notre Dame vs. Houston
Rose Bowl, Jan. 2
USC vs. Michigan
National Champion
Ohio State