The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 15

With only this weekend and next left, the Locksmith will finish on the plus side of the ledger for the second straight year. That's no small thing.

Despite this being a bland Saturday of rivalry games, there's still time to earn some extra cash for holiday shopping. So here goes:

ARMY over Navy, giving 7

Love the academies but let’s be realistic: Navy may be the worst bowl team of all time. Midshipmen have trouble stopping the run (that’s a problem against Army) and continue to have QB issues. And now the game is at West Point due to COVID-19.

Tennessee over VANDERBILT, giving 15½

Now that Vols have moved on from Jarrett Guarantano at QB they may be able to get some things done on offense despite the youth at the position. Even during its six-game losing streak Tennessee has shown flashes of promise. Vandy appears headed to the school’s first winless season ever and is already looking for a new coach. The season can’t end fast enough for the Commodores.

Boise State over WYOMING, giving 11½

Two things to know here. Boise needs to win to make the MWC title game. Wyoming is coming off a loss to New Mexico. Only bad football teams lose to New Mexico.

North Carolina over MIAMI, taking 3

As hot as the Hurricanes are – they go for their sixth straight win here – they have a tendency to play close games (Duke last week being the exception). Looking for UNC QB Sam Howell take advantage of a Miami defense that has struggled at times. Tar Heels’ offense may be too explosive for Miami.

Illinois over NORTHWESTERN, taking 14

As good as the Wildcats’ defense is, Pat Fitzgerald’s team isn’t the type that blows out opponents. The proof: Five of Northwestern’s six games this year have been decided by 10 points or less. Illini are capable on offense, though their defense is shaky. But Northwestern isn’t a high-scoring offense.

FLORIDA over Lsu, giving 23½

Look for the Gators to put in a splashy performance in the final home game of the year against an LSU team reeling from losses, dissent, and defections. Expect a Heisman-enhancing day from QB Kyle Trask.

LAST WEEK VS. SPREAD: 3-3

SEASON TO DATE VS. SPREAD: 46-30-1

Home team in CAPS