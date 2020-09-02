It’s hard to imagine a stranger Kentucky Derby than the one that will be contested for the 146th time on Saturday and following Tuesday’s post position draw the oddity that is this year’s Run for the Roses continued.

First Art Collector, the likely second choice in the field, was scratched from the race with a minor foot injury.

Then Tiz the Law, the overwhelming 4-5 morning line favorite, drew post 17 – the only stall that has failed to produce a winner in the 41 years the race has gone to an auxiliary gate to limit the field to 20 starters.

Just weird.

Of course, the entire Triple Crown season is unconventional this year. Tiz the Law enters the Kentucky Derby having already won the Florida Derby, the Belmont Stakes and the Travers. The latter two almost always follow the Kentucky Derby on the racing calendar. But with the Derby being moved from its traditional spot the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September due to Covid-19, that means Tiz the Law has already won a leg of the Triple Crown before trying the Kentucky Derby.

It also means he has already run a mile and a quarter, having done so in the Travers. Typically, the Kentucky Derby represents a horse’s first try at that Classic distance.

As for Tiz the Law hearing the roar of the crowd as he barrels down the stretch toward possible history … well, that won’t happen either. Churchill Downs is not permitting spectators to an event that consistently draws upwards of 130,000 fans.

Bizarre.

There will also be some star jockey power missing from the race, since riders had to have been in the state of Kentucky by Aug. 31 to be able to ride in the race. That means no Irad Ortiz or Jose Ortiz or Joel Rosario or Flavien Prat, last year’s winning jockey.

Not only will Derby jockeys from out of state miss a couple of days of riding at their home track they will also have to be in quarantine before returning.

Even the field is off tilt.

Perhaps owing to Tiz the Law’s presence this will be the first time that there will not be a full field of 20 since 2003 (18 are scheduled to go).

And really, can anyone beat Tiz the Law?

Nine horses are listed at 50-1 on the morning line. Four others are at 30-1. The only other two horses that are not at least 15-1 are Honor A.P. (5-1) and Authentic (8-1).

Tiz the Law is just the seventh morning line favorite since 1949 to start at odds below even money. It last happened 31 years ago with the entry of Easy Goer and Awe Inspiring.

He will also get an advantage being in an outside post with the new starting gate Churchill Downs will employ this year, one that will bring post positions 15 through 20 (when there are 20 starters) closer together. In the past, the main gate held 14 starters with the auxiliary gate housing the other six -- doing so with a much wider gap.

If you’re grasping for a way to beat Tiz the Law there’s this: His only loss in seven career starts came at Churchill Downs. That was as a 2-year-old in the Kentucky Jockey Club when he was third – beaten just three-quarters of a length. But that was on a sloppy track. When this year’s very different Kentucky Derby goes off at 7:02 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday the track is expected to be fast.