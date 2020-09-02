SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

The Oddity That Is This Year's Kentucky Derby

Tom Luicci

It’s hard to imagine a stranger Kentucky Derby than the one that will be contested for the 146th time on Saturday and following Tuesday’s post position draw the oddity that is this year’s Run for the Roses continued.

First Art Collector, the likely second choice in the field, was scratched from the race with a minor foot injury.

Then Tiz the Law, the overwhelming 4-5 morning line favorite, drew post 17 – the only stall that has failed to produce a winner in the 41 years the race has gone to an auxiliary gate to limit the field to 20 starters.

Just weird.

Of course, the entire Triple Crown season is unconventional this year. Tiz the Law enters the Kentucky Derby having already won the Florida Derby, the Belmont Stakes and the Travers. The latter two almost always follow the Kentucky Derby on the racing calendar. But with the Derby being moved from its traditional spot the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September due to Covid-19, that means Tiz the Law has already won a leg of the Triple Crown before trying the Kentucky Derby.

It also means he has already run a mile and a quarter, having done so in the Travers. Typically, the Kentucky Derby represents a horse’s first try at that Classic distance.

As for Tiz the Law hearing the roar of the crowd as he barrels down the stretch toward possible history … well, that won’t happen either. Churchill Downs is not permitting spectators to an event that consistently draws upwards of 130,000 fans.

Bizarre.

There will also be some star jockey power missing from the race, since riders had to have been in the state of Kentucky by Aug. 31 to be able to ride in the race. That means no Irad Ortiz or Jose Ortiz or Joel Rosario or Flavien Prat, last year’s winning jockey.

Not only will Derby jockeys from out of state miss a couple of days of riding at their home track they will also have to be in quarantine before returning.

Even the field is off tilt.

Perhaps owing to Tiz the Law’s presence this will be the first time that there will not be a full field of 20 since 2003 (18 are scheduled to go).

And really, can anyone beat Tiz the Law?

Nine horses are listed at 50-1 on the morning line. Four others are at 30-1. The only other two horses that are not at least 15-1 are Honor A.P. (5-1) and Authentic (8-1).

Tiz the Law is just the seventh morning line favorite since 1949 to start at odds below even money. It last happened 31 years ago with the entry of Easy Goer and Awe Inspiring.

He will also get an advantage being in an outside post with the new starting gate Churchill Downs will employ this year, one that will bring post positions 15 through 20 (when there are 20 starters) closer together. In the past, the main gate held 14 starters with the auxiliary gate housing the other six -- doing so with a much wider gap.

If you’re grasping for a way to beat Tiz the Law there’s this: His only loss in seven career starts came at Churchill Downs. That was as a 2-year-old in the Kentucky Jockey Club when he was third – beaten just three-quarters of a length. But that was on a sloppy track. When this year’s very different Kentucky Derby goes off at 7:02 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday the track is expected to be fast.

Comments

TMG Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A JERSEY GUY: No. 7 Auburn

The Tigers have had a rough summer with COVID-19, which might make playing football this fall easier.

Mark Blaudschun

Tigers lose all but six starters from a national championship team. Can they rebuild and challenge in the SEC West?

Tigers lose all but six starters from a national championship team. Can they rebuild and challenge in the SEC West?

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 7 Notre Dame

Irish boldly join ACC to ride out Covid-19 storm

Herb Gould

Tony Barnhart says College Football is Essential

The New York Times says "College Football Is Not Essential." Tony Barnhart Respectfully Disagrees.

Tony Barnhart

by

Hectorescobar

Big Ten Civil War Continues

What a horrible summer it has been for Big Ten fans and specifically for Ohio State football fans.

Mark Blaudschun

Can A More Experienced Bo Nix Help Tigers Navigate A Daunting Schedule?

Bo Nix Looks To Lead Auburn To Title Contention In Rugged SEC West

Tom Luicci

A JERSEY GUY: No. 8 Oklahoma State

It's tough being the No. 2 team in your own state, especially when you are chasing a national championship.

Mark Blaudschun

Split Decision on Virus Points to Need for Power 5 Unity

College football leagues need to find a way to agree on critical decisions

Herb Gould

The Gould Standard: No. 8 Florida

Next step in Mullen's rebuild: Knock Georgia off its SEC East perch

Herb Gould

With Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, returning this could be a very special season in Stillwater.

With Chuba Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher, returning this could be a very special season in Stillwater.

Tony Barnhart