To hear my Alabama friends tell it, in 2020 the Crimson Tide will be trying to bounce back from an unmitigated disaster.

I’m kidding.

Well, sort of.

The Crimson Tide was 11-2 last season. Its two losses were by five points to No. 1 LSU, the eventual national champion, and to Auburn by three-points on the road.

If two or three snaps had gone a different way, Alabama could have been making its sixth straight trip to the College Football Playoffs.

Instead, the Crimson Tide enters its first season ever without having gone to the playoffs the year before.

So, I might as well tell you this up front:

Alabama is going to win every single game it plays this season.

That’s right. All of them. They are going to go 10-0 against an SEC schedule and then play Florida or Georgia for the conference championship. They’ll win that one and move into the playoffs. They’ll play Oklahoma or another SEC team in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. They’ll win that one.

They’ll play Clemson for the CFP national championship in Miami.

And when they present that gold trophy on Jan. 11 Nick Saban is going to be the first guy who holds it up for his record-setting seventh national championship.

How’s that for a bounce back?

We’ve seen more talented Alabama teams than this one in the Saban era. But I just like the way this one is put together.

You can win with Mac Jones as quarterback. He played well in place of the injured Tau Tagovailoa in the final four games of last season. Highly-regarded freshman Bryce Young will also be a factor.

Did you know this? Senior running back Najee Harris had 1,224 rushing yards last season. If he gets 1,215 this season behind the best offensive line in the SEC, Harris will become Alabama’s all-time leading rusher.

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, who were taken in the first 15 picks of the NFL Draft, will be missed. But returning are DeVonta Smith (65 catches last season) and Jaylen Waddle (78 catches in past two seasons).

Defensively, some of the spark went out of Alabama when Dylan Moses was lost for the season (knee) during fall camp in 2019. Moses came back rather than turn pro and he is expected to have a big year if he stays healthy.

Alabama’s defense was okay last season, giving up 18 points and 318 yards per game. But in the two games that meant the difference, Alabama gave up 46 points to LSU and 48 points to Auburn. In those two losses Alabama gave up nine drives of 48 yards or more.

That is not Nick Saban football and that has to change. And it will.

The schedule is more than manageable with Texas A & M, Georgia, Mississippi State, Kentucky, and Auburn coming to Tuscaloosa. Alabama goes to LSU on Nov. 14.