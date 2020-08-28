With the possible exception of Texas A & M, nobody in the SEC played a tougher schedule than Auburn in 2019. All four of its losses came against teams that finished in the final AP Top 10 :

**--Lost 24-13 at No. 6 Florida

**--Lost 23-20 at No. 1 LSU, the eventual national champions. No other team in the country played LSU that closely.

**--Lost 21-14 at home to No. 4 Georgia.

**--Lost to No. 10 Minnesota 31-24 in the Outback Bowl.

While Auburn fans were disappointed with the losses, the pain was eased with a 48-45 win over Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama's only other loss was by 45-41 to LSU.

Head coach Gus Malzahn, set to begin his eighth year at Auburn, is shaking things up on offense, bringing in former SMU head coach and Arkansas head coach Chad Morris, to help tutor sophomore quarterback Bo Nix (2,542 passing, 16 touchdowns last season).

Nix is talented and should have another good season with a quality set of wide receivers (led by Seth Williams and Anthony Swartz). Auburn’s real problem on offense is the fact that Auburn has now gone two straight seasons without a 1,000-yard rusher after having a run of nine straight.

Despite the loss of Boobie Whitlow, there is talent returning at running back. That’s not the issue. The issue is that four starting offensive linemen must be replaced. That rebuild will fall on the shoulders of Jack Bicknell, the new OL coach.

Six starters, including All-America DT Derrick Brown and DE Marlon Davidson and edge rusher Nick Coe are gone from the defense.

But as long as Kevin Steele (DC) and Rodney Garner (DL coach) are there Auburn will have plenty of war daddies on the defensive line. Look for Big Kat Bryant, the starting buck end, and Tyrone Truesdell (started 10 of 13 games) to play well. K.J. Britt is All-SEC linebacker who leads a crew and is going to be pretty good.

Auburn goes on the road to play Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Alabama.