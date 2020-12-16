Clemson, Ohio State, and Texas A&M all need to win on Saturday to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Okay. Let’s keep this really simple.

The selection committee for the College Football Playoffs released their next-to-last rankings Tuesday night.

The final set of rankings, which will determine the four teams that will play in the CFP, will be released on Sunday at Noon on ESPN.

For the fourth straight week the top five teams remained the same: Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M. So you would think that Championship Saturday would be pretty uncomplicated.

It never is.

Let’s just say this:

**--Alabama and Notre Dame are in the playoff win or lose on Saturday.

**--Clemson is in with a win over Notre Dame in the ACC championship game.

**--Despite playing only six games, No. 4 Ohio State is probably in with a win over Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game.

**--No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1), whose only loss right now is to No. 1 Alabama, won’t like that.

So let’s just lay out the path to the playoffs (or the end of the regular season) to the Top Ten teams in the new CFP rankings:

1—Alabama (10-0): Saturday vs. Florida, SEC championship game

Path to the playoffs: Win or lose against Florida, the Crimson Tide is a double-platinum lock of the century to make the playoffs. But as the No. 1 seed Alabama would open the playoffs at the Sugar Bowl.

2—Notre Dame (10-0): Saturday vs. Clemson, ACC championship game.

Path to the playoffs: Win and the Irish are in, probably as the No. 2 seed. Lose respectably and they are still in because they beat Clemson earlier this season.

3—Clemson (9-1): Saturday vs. Notre Dame, ACC championship game

Path to the playoffs: Win the rematch with Notre Dame, just two hours from their campus, and the Tigers are in. Lose and they are probably out. Coach Dabo Swinney would beg to differ. Clemson lost at Notre Dame 47-40 back on Nov. 7. But the Tigers were without quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

4—Ohio State (5-0): Saturday vs. Northwestern, Big Ten championship game.

Path to the playoffs: Beat Northwestern convincingly and the Buckeyes are probably in despite playing only six games. If Notre Dame beats Clemson, a 6-0 Ohio State Big Ten champion is a lock.

5—Texas A&M (7-1): Saturday at Tennessee

Path to the playoffs: First of all, the Aggies have to beat Tennessee, preferably with style points. It would also help if Clemson lost to Notre Dame and was eliminated. It would also help if Alabama, the only team to beat the Aggies this season, stays at No. 1. The Aggies will make a strong case that at 8-1 they deserve to get in over Ohio State. They need to pull hard for Northwestern.

6—Iowa State (8-2): Saturday vs. Oklahoma, Big 12 championship game

Path to the playoffs: Very narrow. The Cyclones have beaten Texas and Oklahoma and have a chance to win their first-ever Big 12 championship. But the committee won’t forget a 31-14 loss to Louisiana in the opener. If Texas A&M, Clemson, and Ohio State all lose ahead of them, there might be a chance.

7—Florida (8-2): Saturday vs. Alabama, SEC championship game.

Path to the playoffs: One of the most surprising things about this week’s rankings was that Florida dropped only one spot after a brutal 37-34 home loss to LSU, a 23-point underdog. After the game it appeared Florida had NO shot at the playoffs, even with an upset win over Alabama. Now it’s a long shot even if Clemson, Ohio State, and Iowa State lose ahead of them.

8—Georgia (7-2): TBD

Path to the playoffs: Georgia got some bad news on Monday when Vanderbilt announced that it would not be able to play Saturday in Athens. Georgia’s two losses are to No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida. The committee obviously likes what it sees since JT Daniels became the starting quarterback. Georgia is trying to schedule another game for Saturday.

9—Cincinnati (8-0): Saturday vs. Tulsa, AAC championship game

Path to the Playoffs: The Bearcats have not played since Nov. 21 which is a big reason the committee dropped them a spot from last week. I don’t see Cincinnati in the playoffs but they do need to beat Tulsa in order to hold off No. 12 Coastal Carolina for that Group of Five bid to a New Year’s Six bowl.

10—Oklahoma (7-2): Saturday vs Iowa State, Big 12 championship game.

Path to the playoffs: Oklahoma lost to Iowa State 37-30 on Oct. 3. The Sooners have won six straight games since and would love to avenge that loss for yet another Big 12 title.