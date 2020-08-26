SI.com
Mr. CFB: No. 14 Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Coach Luke Fickell have posted two straight 11-win seasons.Albert Cesare/USA Today

Tony Barnhart

Cincinnati was in position to have a magical season last November when the Bearcats closed out the regular season at Memphis. They were 10-1 with the only loss being to Ohio State (42-0).

A win over Memphis and another win in the AAC championship game would have put Cincinnati in a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Instead, the Bearcats lost to Memphis 34-24 and then had to turn around and play at Memphis again for the conference title. They lost 27-24 and then played Boston College in Birmingham Bowl.

While Cincinnati posted its second straight 11-win season,  Luke Fickell’s team walked away from 2019 thinking it could have done a lot more.

Fickell, the former Ohio State defensive coordinator, had opportunities to leave. Michigan State looked like a job that was tailor-made for him. But he promised to stay and this week got a big extension from Cincinnati that will pay him $3.4 million through the 2026 season. And it didn’t hurt that in December and February he and his staff signed what may be the best recruiting class in school history.

Fickell’s teams are usually built on defense and this one will be no exception. A total of 10 starters return from a unit that held opponents to 20.6 points per game.

Quarterback Desmond Ritter, who battled injuries last season, has 14 career starts and needs some help to improve an offense that was middle of the road last season. Things would be better if 1,000-yard rusher Michael Warren II had chosen to come back. But the Bearcats have some options including Alabama transfer Jerome Ford.

Cincinnati’s original schedule had the Bearcats going to Nebraska but the Big Ten shut it down for the season. Now Cincinnati will host Austin Peay on Sept. 12 and then play eight conference games. Memphis is at home but UCF is on the road. That could be a preview of the AAC championship game.

Tony Barnhart

