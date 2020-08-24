Happy Monday fellow travelers. The most improbable college football season in all of our lifetimes is set to begin Saturday when Austin Peay faces Central Arkansas.

The ACC will start on Sept. 10, the Big 12 will start on Sept. 12, and the SEC will start on Sept. 26.

Given the drama that has taken place this month in this sport, it seems that this is as good a time as any to hit the reset but on a number of topics:

**--What is the next big thing that the six FBS conferences who want to play will have to deal with until the start of the season?

That’s easy.

What is going to happen with the students? With COVID numbers spiking all over the place, is it possible some schools will send students home for the rest of the semester?

As my esteemed TMG teammate Mark Blaudschun pointed out on Sunday, all summer athletics directors were telling anyone who would listen that the final piece to the puzzle of whether or not football could be played in 2020 would be when the students returned to campus. If the numbers spiked out of control that could be a problem.

The University of Alabama president has already thrown down the gauntlet to his students: Knock off the house parties and frat parties and jamming the bars or we will not finish the semester on campus. He called the rise in positive COVID cases "unacceptable."

There have also been serious spikes at North Carolina, Notre Dame, and N.C. State just to name a few.

In retrospect maybe, after being cooped up with their families all summer, asking college students to not act like college students was too big of a request.

So now we must ask:

**--If most of the students go home, what happens to the football team? Do they go home too?

The debate over this question will represent the mother of all cultural divides.

One side will argue that the absence of students on campus provides the opportunity to build the football equivalent of a “bubble” which would (theoretically) limit the number of infections and make it more likely that the season could start as scheduled. They will argue that it is the practical and safe thing to do and will point to the NBA’s success with the bubble in Orlando.

That kind of bubble is not possible with a roster of 100 players, but a version of it is doable. And without students jamming the campus, it has a chance to be effective.

The other side will strongly argue that it is outrageous to send students home and keep the football players on campus just to play games, entertain people, and make money for the school. The health risks cited by the Big Ten when it withdrew are simply too great.

As they say in politics, the “optics” of keeping football players on an empty campus would be bad. Tough decisions would have to be made.

**--Speaking of tough decisions, how would you like to be Kevin Warren right now?

The Big Ten commissioner continues to catch heat, not only from the parents of players but inside his own conference. Nebraska athletics director Bill Moos told the Omaha World-Herald that all 14 of the Big Ten athletics directors wanted to continue to try and play but they did not get a chance to express that to the conference presidents.

“Kevin’s still learning—he’s never been involved in college athletics,” Moos told the World-Herald. “

Warren, who was a protégé’ of Mike Slive, the late SEC Commissioner, later told Yahoo Sports that he should have brought all the parties together.

But having said that:

**--The Big Ten parents aren’t giving up.

There was a small protest of about 30 Big Ten parents in Rosemont, Ill., on Friday but news reports say there is another in the works at Ohio State on Saturday.

Nebraska parents have lawyered up and are seeking to get any and all documentation to get more clarity on how this decision was made.

They certainly deserve that clarity and the presidents need to step up and take some accountability. For this was their decision. Warren was the messenger.

But nothing is going to change. Warren has already written that this issue “will not be revisited.”

This we know: The SEC, ACC, and Big 12 conferences still have a long way to go to get this season started and completed. But if they do, the anger level directed at the leadership of the Big Ten will be off the charts.

**--Credit the SEC for adding a layer of heart testing to their protocols for COVID-19.

We wrote in this space last week about myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can be caused by a number of different viruses, including COVID-19. Left undetected the consequences could be serious.

Ultimately, the Big Ten based its decision to not play football this fall on the emerging knowledge about myocarditis.

So last week the SEC added testing for heart conditions, including myocarditis, to anyone who tests positive for COVID-19. A positive test for myocarditis means a minimum of three months rest.

The SEC also added an additional COVID test each week. So during the season the SEC will test three times a week, including a rapid response test on the day before the game.