Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC Are The CFP Top Four As The Final Saturday Approaches

The main question for the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday night was not: “Who are the Top 4?”

The most important question that was answered by the new CFP rankings was “Who’s No. 5?”

As expected, Georgia (12-0) held on to the No. 1 spot followed by, Michigan (12-0), TCU (12-0), and USC (11-1). All four teams are involved in conference championship games this weekend and if they win, should be the four teams left standing when the final playoff rankings are released on Sunday.

But Ohio State, which was dominated by No. 2 Michigan 45-23 last Saturday in Columbus, fell from No. 2 to No. 5. And if any of the teams ranked above them stumble, the Buckeyes could slide into the playoffs after one of the worst losses in school history.

Alabama (10-2) was No. 6, which all but closes the door on the Crimson Tide as a playoff contender. They do not play on Saturday.

Despite beating Alabama head-to-head this season, Tennessee was No. 7 behind the Crimson Tide. That was likely because the Volunteers are going forward without their quarterback Hendon Hooker, who suffered a season-ending injury.

Georgia, the defending national champions, has gone 12-0 for the second straight season and will play LSU in the SEC championship game on Saturday in Atlanta. Even if the Bulldogs lose, they should remain in the top four. But if the Bulldogs win, they will likely finish as the No. 1 seed, which will allow them to open the playoffs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, just an hour from the Georgia campus in Athens.

Last season Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game but then came back to beat the Crimson Tide 33-18 in the national championship game in Indianapolis.

Michigan was in the playoffs last season, losing to Georgia in the semifinals at the Orange Bowl. Michigan should also remain in the top four even if the Wolverines lose to Purdue in the Big Ten championship game.

The teams that appear the most vulnerable this weekend are No. 3 TCU, which plays Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game, and No. 4 USC, which plays Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday night.

Both games are rematches.

TCU beat Kansas State 38-28 on Oct. 22. Utah beat USC 43-42 on a two-point conversion on Oct. 15.

Here are the top 10 teams in the new CFP rankings and the games they have remaining:

1—Georgia (12-0): Saturday vs. LSU, SEC championship game

2—Michigan (12-0): Saturday vs. Purdue, Big Ten championship game

3—TCU (12-0): Saturday vs. Kansas State, Big 12 championship game

4—USC (11-1): Friday vs. Utah, Pac-12 championship game

5—Ohio State (11-1). Season over

6—Alabama (10-2). Season over

7—Tennessee (10-2). Season over

8—Penn State (10-2). Season over

9—Clemson (10-2). Saturday vs. North Carolina, ACC championship game.

10. Kansas State (9-3). Saturday vs. TCU, Big 12 championship game.