Mr. CFB: No. 13 Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw for 2,158 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. He needs more consistency.Calvin Mattheis/USA Today

Tony Barnhart

If Tennessee was a stock I would tell you to buy it and hold. 

For as Jeremy Pruitt begins his third season as head coach, Tennessee’s program is headed in the right direction.

Let’s go back to last season when the Vols started 1-4, which included losses to Georgia State and BYU.

From that point on Tennessee won seven of its final eight games of the season including a string of six straight. The only loss was to Alabama (35-13) where the final score did not reflect how hard the Volunteers played.

Tennessee is not quite ready to challenge Georgia and Florida for one of the top spots in the SEC East. But the depth of this team is finally starting to show.

But we have a couple of questions:

Will Jarrett Guarantano keep the quarterback job? Guarantano, who had 2,158 yards passing and 16 touchdowns last season, does things that make you go “Wow.” Then he does things to make you pull your hair out (and Pruitt doesn't have any). 

There are a bunch of quarterbacks on campus and they were joined by incoming freshman Harrison Bailey. Tennessee can win with Guarantano. He just needs to be more consistent.

**--How good will the offensive line really be? It could be the best in the SEC.

Trey Smith made the Vols happy by coming back for his senior season. 

There is also the good news that center Brandon Kennedy was awarded a sixth year of eligibility.

But there was bad newwhen Cade Mays, who transferred from Georgia, was denied a waiver to play this season. It is on appeal. There is a lot of talent on this unit.

The schedule got a tougher this summer when Auburn and Texas A&M were added.

If the defense, which played pretty well in the back half of the 2019 season, can take another step forward in 2020, Tennessee will pull off a surprise or two.

Tony Barnhart

