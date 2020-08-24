Finally, I get to write about something other than this damned virus.

For the next 16 days your humble scribes at TMG will be giving you a daily dose of our preseason expectations.

Today we will start at No. 16—The Miami Hurricanes.

Manny Diaz returned to his native Miami last season and the expectations were that he would quickly make the Hurricanes into a contender in the ACC Coastal.

It didn’t happen and it was not a great mystery why. Diaz went through three quarterbacks during the 2019 season but none of them lit a fire under the offense. Miami scored 63 against Bethune-Cookman and 52 against Louisville. In the other 11 games Miami averaged less than 20 points.

Quarterback, however, should not be a problem this season. New OC Rhett Lashley, who did a tour of duty at Auburn and has run the high-flying SMU offense the past two seasons, will build the offense around Houston transfer D’Eriq King. King lit up the scoreboard with 4,925 yards passing, 1,400 yards of rushing, and 78 total touchdowns in his 34 games for the Cougars.

Lashley will take advantage of King’s athleticism in a new spread offense which should have the defensive coordinators in the ACC burning the midnight oil.

Keep these numbers in mind:

51—That’s the number of sacks given up by the Miami offensive line last season. That has to improve

6—The number of experienced offensive linemen returning for Miami.

15.5—Number of sacks by Miami’s Gregory Rousseau had last season as a redshirt-freshman. Only Ohio State’s Chase Young had more.

Remember that the ACC has eliminated divisional play for this COVID-changed season. So Miami will be chasing Clemson, Notre Dame (a member for this season), and North Carolina for a spot in the conference championship game.