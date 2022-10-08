Skip to main content
Mr. CFB & Friends For Oct. 8

Mr. CFB & Friends For Oct. 8

Welcome back to "Mr. CFB & Friends" where our panel of experts discuss the hot topics in college football. The College Football Playoff picture is beginning to take shape even though the first set of official rankings will not be released until Nov. 1

We will also look at the latest from the Coaching Carousel. We are just reaching the mid-point of the season and five coaches at the Power Five level have been fired.

I am joined by veteran reporters Mark Blaudschun, Herb Gould and Tom Luicci. Brother Luicci joined us from Rome Italy. Good stuff.

If you would like to continue please click here

Scroll to Continue

Read More

thumbnail_New Locksmith Pick Six

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 6

Mr. CFB Pick Six

Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 6

A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 6

thumbnail_New Locksmith Pick Six
tmg-maven

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 6

By Tom Luicci
Mr. CFB Pick Six
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 6

By Tony Barnhart
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 6

By Mark Blaudschun
Georgia vs. Auburn 2017
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: Why Auburn vs. Georgia Is My Favorite Rivalry

By Tony Barnhart
Jim Leonhard, Paul Chryst. Mark Hoffman, USA TODAY NETWORKjpeg
herb-gould

The Gould Standard: Chryst Firing a Shocker that Makes Perfect Sense. Translation...Business Sense.

By Herb Gould
mark-blaudschun

TMG Newsmaker of The Week: Jim Leonhard

By Mark Blaudschun
mark-blaudschun

College FB Plus: Kansas is ground zero--in FB

By Mark Blaudschun
Bryce Young, Oct.. 3
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: What We Learned, Week 5

By Tony Barnhart