Mr. CFB & Friends, Week 11

Should LSU, just a three-point favorite, be on Upset Alert at Arkansas?

Welcome back friends to Mr. CFB & Friends for the 11th week of the 2022 season. Today Mark Blaudschun, Herb Gould, Tom Luicci, and I will take a look at the new College Football Payoff rankings, where Georgia has replaced Tennessee as the nation's No. 1 team. We'll also discusss the fact that Alabama still has a pathway--but a narrow one--to the CFP.

It's going to be fun so please join us by clicking here:

