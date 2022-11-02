Mr. CFB: Tennessee No. 1 In First CFP Rankings

Two yeas ago Tennessee’s football program was under NCAA investigation and stuck in a ditch of mediocrity. The Volunteers had not won an SEC championship since 1998, which was also the last time they won the national championship.

Hall of Fame coach Phillip Fulmer, who won 152 games at Tennessee, was let go after the 2008 season. In the next 13 years Tennessee went through four head coaches (Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley, Butch Jones, Jeremy Pruitt).

Enter Josh Heupel from UCF who radically changed the offense and the mindset about what Tennessee could become as a football program.

Tennessee went to a bowl game in Heupel’s first year but in 2022 nobody—NOBODY—saw this coming.

Monday night, less than two years after Heupel walked onto campus, Tennessee was No. 1 in the first set of rankings released by the College Football Playoff selection committee.

“Right now we’re trying to enjoy the journey,” said Heupel, whose team is 8-0 with a pair of signature wins over Alabama and LSU. “But obviously we have a long way to go. And we have a big step ahead of us Saturday in Athens.”

The Volunteers travel to No. 3 Georgia in what is being billed as the biggest regular-season game ever played at Dooley Field.

Being No. 1 in the first CFP rankings has been a good omen since the playoffs started in 2014. Only once--Mississippi State in 2014--has a team started at No. 1 and failed to make the playoffs.

Ohio State (8-0) the favorite to win the Big Ten championship, was No. 2 head of Georgia.

Georgia (8-0), the defending national champion, will likely jump over Ohio State into the No. 1 if the Bulldogs win on Saturday.

The 13-member selection committee, made up of former coaches, athletics administrators, and media members, meets each weekend at Grapevine, Texas, to study a wide range of metrics to determine their rankings.

Each Tuesday in November the committee will release its updated rankings. The final rankings will be released on Sunday. Dec. 4. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.

The semifinals will be played in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 31.

The CFP National Championship game will be played on Monday, Jan. 9, in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here are a few things worth noting about the first CFP rankings:

**--The SEC had five teams in the Top 11: No. 1 Tennessee, Nov. 3 Georgia, No. 6 Alabama, and No. 10 LSU and No. 11 Ole Miss. That will certainly change next week as Georgia hosts Tennessee and LSU hosts Alabama. The SEC has gotten two teams in the playoffs twice: 2017 and 2021. Alabama won the 2017 national championhip while Georgia won in 2021.

**--Clemson (8-0) was a bit of a surprise at No. 4 ahead of No. 5 Michigan: Clemson travels to Notre Dame on Saturday. Should Clemson win the ACC championship and finish 13-0 the Tigers will likely make the playoffs. Since the CFP started in 2014 the committee has never left out an undefeated power five conference champion.

**--Despite being undefeated, TCU (8-0) was No. 7 behind once-beaten Alabama (7-1). TCU has beaten Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State but still has tough road games ahead at Texas and at Baylor.

**--What about the Pac-12? Oregon (7-1), whose only loss was in the opener with No. 3 Georgia (49-3) was the highest-ranked Pac-12 team at No. 8 while USC (7-1) was No. 9, UCLA (7-1) was No. 12, and Utah (8-2) was No. 14. Will one of those teams emerge as a contender for a spot in the final four?

Here are the Top 11 teams in the CFP Standings with their remaining games:

1—Tennessee (8-0): at Georgia; vs. Missouri, at South Carolina, at Vanderbilt

2—Ohio State (8-0): at Northwestern; vs. Indiana; at Maryland; vs. Michigan

3—Georgia (8-0): Vs. Tennessee, at Miss. State, at Kentucky, vs. Georgia Tech

4—Clemson (8-0): at Notre Dame; vs. Louisville, vs. Miami, vs. South Carolina

5—Michigan (8-0): at Rutgers, vs. Nebraska, vs. Illinois; at Ohio State

6—Alabama (7-1): at LSU, at Ole Miss, Auburn Peay, vs. Auburn

7—TCU (8-0): vs. Texas Tech, at Texas, at Baylor vs. Iowa State

8—Oregon (8-1); at Colorado; vs. Washington: vs. Utah; at Oregon State

9—USC (7-1) vs. California; vs. Colorado; at UCLA; vs. Notre Dame

10—LSU (6-2): vs. Alabama; at Arkansas; vs. UAB; at Texas A&M

11—Ole Miss (8-1); off; vs. Alabama; at Arkansas; vs. Miss. State