Mr. CFB: What We Learned, Week 8

It was a pretty thin schedule on Saturday but sometimes you learn a lot from just a few games. So here are five things we learned on Saturday, Oct. 22

1—Don’t look now but LSU controls its destiny in the SEC West:

The Tigers were most impressive in dispatching previously unbeaten No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20 on Saturday in Baton Rouge. The Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) are tied with Alabama 7-1, 4-1) in the SEC West. LSU takes this week off and then finishes with conference games against Alabama at home, Arkansas on the road and Texas A&M on the road. Win them all and the Tigers are headed to Atlanta to play in the SEC championship game, probably against Georgia or Tennessee.

You think LSU wishes it could have the opener with Florida State (a 24-23 loss in New Orleans) back?

LSU’s only SEC loss was to Tennessee 40-13 on Oct. 8 in Baton Rouge. Turned out that Tennessee is a pretty good team.

2—Everybody in Knoxville is pointing to the Nov. 5 game between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Tennessee in Athens.

However, this would be a good time to point out that the Volunteers first have to play Kentucky in Knoxville on Saturday. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) lost back-to-back games with Ole Miss and South Carolina before bouncing back with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 15.

You have to favor Tennessee against Kentucky because the Wildcats just aren’t set up to score 45 points, which is pretty much what it is going to take to beat the Volunteers. To be more precise, Tennessee leads the SEC and the nation with an average of 50.1 points per game. The Vols have the nation’s hottest quarterback in Hendon Hooker, who is completing 70.1 percent of his passes for 18 touchdowns and only one interception.

3—Ditto for Georgia (7-0, 4-0) which makes its annual trip to Jacksonville to play the Florida Gators on Saturday.

On paper the Bulldogs should cruise in this one but I’ve been going down there too long to think this will be easy for Georgia. Historic note: In 1985 Florida was ranked No. 1 and a heavy favorite to beat Georgia. The Bulldogs dominated 24-3. I’m just saying that strange things happen is this game.

4--South Carolina has won four in a row since a 48-7 beat down by Georgia on Sept. 17.

The Gamecocks used special teams (they ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown) and turnovers to build a lead and then the defense made it stand up in a 30-24 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) has a very good chance to stretch that winning streak to six games with a home game against Missouri and a road game at Vanderbilt in the next two weeks.

The Gamecocks then close with Florida followed by a pair of Top 10 teams in, Tennessee, and Clemson.

5—The Texas A&M Aggies are really painful to watch:

Texas A&M has lost three straight games to Mississippi State, Alabama, and South Carolina. That puts the Aggies at 3-4 (1-3) with three very losable games left with Ole Miss, Florida and LSU.

What is the world is going to happen if Jimbo Fisher, whose team was a preseason Top 10 pick, and the gang finish at 6-6? Or worse?

The answer is: Nothing.

There will be a lot of moaning and gnashing of teeth to be sure but the fact is the powers that be are not going to fire Fisher. I could give you 85 million reasons but you already know that drill.

South Carolina ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. An interception by quarterback Haynes King set up the Gamecocks for an easy touchdown. The back up center snapped the ball before the quarterback asked for it. Texas A&M was down 17-0 and had run six plays.

The Aggies rallied to make the final score 30-24 but that is very deceiving.