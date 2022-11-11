Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 11

Well, I am pleased to report that for the second consecutive week your humble prognosticator posted a 5-1 record against the spread:

I took Georgia and gave the 8 ½ points against then-No. 1 Tennessee. The Bulldogs won 27-13 in a game that wasn’t that close.

I took Florida and three points at Texas A&M. Turns out I didn’t need the points as the Gators won 41-24.

I took Kentucky and gave 1 ½ points against Missouri playing at home. The Wildcats won by four, 21-17.

I took Auburn and 13 points on the road at Mississippi State. I didn’t think Auburn would win but I did think the Tigers would play hard for interim coach Carnell Williams. Mississippi State won 39-33.

I took South Carolina and gave seven points against Vanderbilt playing at home. The Gamecocks won 38-27.

The only game I missed was when I took Alabama and gave 13 ½ points against LSU. The Tigers won straight up in overtime 32-31.

So with four Saturdays left in the regular season we are a 29-24 against the spread. Let’s finish strong.

LSU giving 3 at ARKANSAS

LSU is coming off its biggest win of the season against Alabama and now has a path to the SEC championship if it can win its next three games. I’m surprised that the spread is only three, which tells me smart guys think LSU will have a post-Alabama hangover. Arkansas is coming off a 21-19 loss to Liberty. I’ll take LSU and give the points.

Alabama giving 13 at OLE MISS

It has not been a fun week in Tuscaloosa as Alabama tries to recover from a 32-31 loss at LSU. Ole Miss, which was off last week, is still in the hunt for the SEC West championship. Lane Kiffin knows what works against Nick Saban, his old boss, and against my better judgement I’m going to take Ole Miss and the points.

Georgia giving 16 at MISS STATE

The Bulldogs are No. 1 in the CFP rankings. All they have to do is win their final three games against Mississippi State and Kentucky on the road followed with a home game against non-conference Georgia Tech. Win the SEC championship and Georgia is the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. After last week’s emotional win over Tennessee, you would think that Georgia would be flat in front of all those cowbells in Starkville. Nope. Georgia wins and covers the 16.

TENNESSEE giving 21 vs. Missouri

Despite the loss to Georgia, Tennessee still has a path to the CFP. First the Volunteers must beat Missouri, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt and do it impressively. Then they’ll need a little help. Tennessee is currently No. 5 in the CFP rankings and when either Ohio State or Michigan loses on Nov. 26, the Volunteers could move to No. 4. I’ll take Tennessee and lay the 21 points.

FLORIDA giving 8 vs. South Carolina

Florida (5-4) needs a win to qualify for a bowl in Billy Napier’s first season as the head coach of the Gators. South Carolina (6-3) has qualified for a bowl but Coach Shane Beamer would love to get a win in The Swamp as a program-builder. I think Florida, which coming off its best offensive performance of the season in a 41-24 win over Texas A&M, wins the game and covers.

AUBURN giving 2 vs. Texas A&M

Poor Jimbo Fisher. He can’t get to the end of his season fast enough.

Auburn lost 39-33 to Mississippi State last week with Carnell “Cadillac” Williams as its interim coach. There were some positive signs to build on.

Not so at Texas A&M, which has lost five straight games for the first time since 1980. Both teams are 3-6 and 1-5 in the SEC.

But here’s the difference:

The guys at Auburn are going to play hard at home for Willliams. So I’ll take the Tigers and the points.

