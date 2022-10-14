Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 7

I sense we’re developing a pattern here. For the second straight week we were 3-3 against the spread, which means that after six weeks we remain right at .500 (18-18).

We had three impressive victories as Tennessee easily covered 4 against LSU (40-13), Mississippi State covered 9 ½ against Arkansas (40-17) and Georgia tacked on a late touchdown to cover 29 ½ against Auburn (42-10).

The losers:

Alabama beat Texas A&M (24-20) but didn’t come close to covering 24.

Florida beat Missouri by seven (24-17) but didn’t cover 11.

Kentucky not only failed to cover 10 ½ against South Carolina, the Wildcats lost straight up to the Gamecocks 24-14.

Let’s see if we can get above .500 at the end of the day on Saturday.

Alabama giving 7 vs. TENNESSEE

This one is really simple. If Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the defending Heisman Trophy winner, can go the distance, then Alabama will win the game and cover the seven points. But if Young (shoulder) can’t go or if he gets knocked out of the game then I don’t see Alabama winning. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker has 10 touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. Alabama plays in games like this all the time. Will the game be too big for Tennessee? I’ll take Alabama and give the seven.

OLE MISS giving 14.5 vs. Auburn

This is Auburn’s second straight road game since opening the season with five straigh at home. Auburn really struggled at Georgia (42-10) last week and really can’t seem to do much of anything on offense. Ole Miss (6-0) struggled early at Vanderbilt last week and then turned on the gas to win 52-28. I’m taking Ole Miss and giving the 14 ½

FLORIDA at home giving 2.5 vs. LSU

This is a big, big game for these two teams and their first-year coaches. Both are 4-2..

LSU had won four straight games before the Tigers got taken to the woodshed 40-13 by Tennessee in Baton Rouge. Florida beat Missouri 24-17 and didn’t look particularly impressive in doing it. But it was Coach Billy Napier’s first SEC win. Both LSU and Florida are building programs and a win in Gainesville would be a nice building block. I like the Gators at home so I’ll take Florida and give the 2 ½.

Mississippi State giving 4 vs KENTUCKY

Just two weeks ago Kentucky was undefeated and ranked in the Top 10. But the past two Saturdays have been tough on the Wildcats, losing a 22-19 heartbreaker to Ole Miss and falling to South Carolia 24-14 at home in a game where starting quarterback Will Levis could not go Mississippi State (5-1), whose only loss was to LSU, has been on fire, outscoring its last three opponents 127-55. QB Will Rogers has completed 72 percent of his passes for 2,110 yards. He has a 22-3 touchdown to interception ratio. Go with the hot quarterback. I’ll take Mississippi State and lay the 4 points.

Arkansas giving 1.5 at BYU

Man, the Hogs need this one badly. Back in late September Arkansas was a missed field goal from being at 4-0 and ranked in the Top 10. Now the Hogs have lost three straight games to Texas A&M (23-21), Alabama (49-26) and Mississippi State (40-17).

The good news for Arkansas is that quarterback K.J. Jefferson is expected to be back and he is a difference maker. BYU (4-2) is coming off a 28-20 loss against Notre Dame in a game that was played in Las Vegas.

If Arkansas can win this one the rest of the schedule looks manageable, with the possible exception of Nov. 19 game with Ole Miss.

Vanderbilt getting 38.5 vs. GEORGIA

Georgia was a 29.5-point favorite against Auburn last week in Athens and got a touchdown with 4:45 left to provide the margin of victory (42-10) that certain fans wanted to see. This will be close again. Georgia has next week off and then plays Florida in Jacksonville on Oct. 29. Will Georgia be looking head to that week off? Georgia’s going to win and win comfortably but that is a lot of points. I’ll take Vandy and the 38.5, even if it is Homecoming at Georgia.

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

LAST WEEK ATS: 3-3

SEASON ATS: 18-18