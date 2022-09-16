Here is our Week 3 episode of "Mr. CFB & Friends." Mark Blaudschun, Herb Gould, and Tom Liucci join Mr. CFB (Tony Barnhart) to discuss Saturday's best games and story lines. Here are just a few:

**--Can Texas A&M bounce back from its loss to Appalachian State?

**--Can Auburn, a three-point underdog at home, find a way to beat Penn State?

**--Can Georgia cover 24 1/2 points at South Carolina?

**--Who's going to be the next coach at Nebraska?

**--What is Tom Liucci's Locksmith Lock of the Week?

Those questions and more answered here.