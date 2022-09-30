Skip to main content
Mr. CFB & Friends For Sept. 30, 2022

Hello friends and welcome back to this week's edition of "Mr. CFB & Friends." Nothing fancy going on here--just four old sports writers sitting around and talking about college football. 

As always we take on the hot topics of our sport. Georgia Tech fired coach Geoff Collins this week and so now there three openings--Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Arizona State--at the FBS level. Who will Georgia Tech hire? We'll discuss.

We also have our weekly visit with our resident expert on sports wagering, Tom Luicci, who will give us his top five picks of the week. Alabama is picked to beat Arkansas but will the Crimson Tide cover 17 1/2 points?

If you want to join in the fun, just click right here:

