Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 10

Just when I think we’re making progress, the gods of football slap me back to reality.

We went 2-4 against the spread last week. One winner was No. 1 Georgia, easily covering 14 ½ against the struggling Florida Gators in Jacksonville.

My other good pick was taking Michigan State to win straight up at home over Michigan. Sparty beat the Wolverines 37-34.

As for the bad picks:

Missouri beat Vanderbilt 37-28 but could not cover 17 1/2.

I picked Ole Miss to beat Auburn and laid the 2 ½. But Auburn won straight up (31-20) at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Ditto for Kentucky, who I picked to beat Mississippi State in Starkvegas. But the Wildcats turned it over four times and could not run the ball. Mississippi State won at home 31-17.

I thought for sure that Ohio State would cover 17 ½ at home against Penn State, which was coming off a nine-overtime loss to Illinois. But the Nittany Lions played tough and only lost by nine, 33-24.

So in after nine weeks we are exactly where we started at 27-27 against the spread.

But you know what they say: People always remember what you do in November…and December….and January.

So let’s get on with this week’s picks:

The game: Auburn (plus 4 ½) at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m., CBS.

The winner: Auburn.

The score: Texas A&M 24, Auburn 21.

The skinny: Auburn has been impressive in its past two games with Arkansas and Ole Miss and the Tigers will play Texas A&M tough at Kyle Field. The Aggies kick a late field goal to win the game but they don’t cover the 4 ½.

The game: Missouri (38 ½) at Georgia, Noon, ESPN.

The winner: Georgia.

The score: Georgia 49, Missouri 7.

The skinny: Pretty simple. Missouri is last in the SEC in scoring defense (36.0), last in rushing defense (283.3 ypg), and last in total defense (475.6 ypg). The only question is how much quarterback JT Daniels will play--if at all. Coming off an emotional win over Florida in Jacksonville, it was tempting to pick Georgia to come up short of covering 38 1/2. But I’ll take the Dawgs and give the points.

The game: Mississippi State (plus 5 ½) at Arkansas, 4 p.m., SEC Network.

The winner: Mississippi State.

The score: Miss. State 24, Arkansas 17.

The skinny: Mississippi State (5-3) played very well last week in beating Kentucky 31-17 in Starkville. The Bulldogs have won three of their last four games, which includes a 36-22 win over Texas A&M. Arkansas has lost three straight SEC games after a 4-0 start. Here is the key: Mississippi State has the No. 3 total defense in the SEC (313.3 ypg) behind Georgia and Alabama. Bulldogs win and cover the 5 ½.

The game: LSU (plus 28 ½) at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN.

The winner: Alabama.

The score: Alabama 42, LSU 10.

The skinny: LSU (4-4) has had a week off as the Tigers try to finish out the season for lame duck coach Ed Orgeron. Folks, this is not going to be close and here’s why: Alabama was No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings which were released on Monday and the Crimson Tide would like to stay there. Also remember that the last time LSU was in Tuscaloosa the Tigers won 46-41 on the way to a national championship. After the game Orgeron had some less-than-kind things to say about Alabama. Tide wins and covers the 28 ½.

The game: Tennessee (plus 1 ½) at Kentucky, 7 p.m., ESPN2.

The winner: Kentucky.

The score: Kentucky 31, Tennessee 24.

The skinny: This game is basically a pick’em but we’re giving a slight edge to Kentucky because the Wildcats are playing at home. Kentucky got embarrassed last week against Texas A&M, which all but ended the Wildcats’ hope of going to a New Year’s Six bowl. I’m going with Kentucky but won’t be surprised if the Vols find a way to win.

The game: Florida at South Carolina (plus 18 ½), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network.

The winner: South Carolina.

The score: Florida 30, South Carolina 17.

The skinny: Florida Coach Dan Mullen is feeling the heat after losing three of his last four games to Kentucky (20-13), LSU (49-42), and Georgia (34-7). The Gators (4-4) have four very winnable game left against South Carolina, Samford, Missouri, and Florida State. The only question is whether or not the Gators can cover 18 ½ at Williams-Brice Stadium. Gators win but don’t cover.