We were 2-4 against the spread last week and, brothers and sisters, it could have been a lot worse.

I picked Georgia to beat Florida and they got boat-raced 44-28.

I thought surely Mississippi State and Mike Leach would cover 17.5 against lowly Vanderbilt. But no. The Bulldogs won 24-17.

I thought South Carolina could keep it close at home against Texas A & M and that the Aggies would win but not cover 8.5. They crushed the Gamecocks 48-3.

And finally, I felt Clemson’s roster was too deep and so they would win at Notre Dame, even without quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence’s replacement, freshman DJ Uiagaleile threw for over 400 yards but the Irish won in double overtime, 47-40.

At least I picked Indiana to win straight up over the train wreck that is Michigan. And I picked Arkansas to upset Tennessee.

That puts us back at .500 (27-27) after nine weeks.

Four of the seven SEC games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed due to the virus. But we’ll make it work.

Here we go.

The game: Vanderbilt (0-5) (plus 17.5) at Kentucky (2-4), SEC Network, Noon.

The winner: Kentucky.

The score: Kentucky 27, Vanderbilt 7.

The skinny: Kentucky’s offense has really struggled the past two games, scoring 10 against Missouri and only three against Georgia. The hope is that the return of quarterback Terry Wilson from a wrist injury will solve some of these problems. Vanderbilt put up a pretty good fight in losing at Mississippi State 24-17. I’m picking Kentucky to cover but I don’t feel great about it.

The game: Arkansas (3-3) (plus 17.5) at Florida (4-1), 7 p.m., ESPN

The winner: Arkansas.

The score: Florida 28, Arkansas 14.

The skinny: This is strictly a gut feeling. Arkansas fell behind 13-0 to Tennessee and then stormed back to win 24-13 last week. The Hogs have a lot of moxie. Florida, meanwhile, is coming off a huge win over Georgia last week and is ripe for a letdown. The X-factor: Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman, a leading candidate for SEC coach of a year, won’t make the trip after testing positive for the virus. It says here the Hogs rally and keep the game closer than the experts think.

The game: South Carolina (2-4) (plus 11.5) at Ole Miss (2-4), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network.

The winner: Ole Miss.

The score: Ole Miss 42, South Carolina 27

The skinny: South Carolina’s offense has been just awful lately and was held to only a field goal in a 48-3 loss to Texas A & M in Columbia. The quarterback competition was reopened and so it will be interesting to see if the Gamecocks start transfer Collin Hill (who has started all six games this season) or sophomore Ryan Hilinski (who started 11 games last season). But if you need some help rebooting your offense, the Ole Miss defense is more than happy to help. The Rebels are dead last in the SEC and 115th nationally in scoring defense allowing 40.7 points per game.

The game: Notre Dame (7-0) at Boston College (5-3) (plus 13.5), 3:30 p.m., ABC.

The winner: Boston College.

The score: Notre Dame 27, Boston College 23.

The skinny: History buffs will remember that in 1993 Notre Dame was coming off a big win over No. 1 Florida State when it went to Boston College. The Eagles won 41-39 on a last-second field goal and Notre Dame was knocked out of a chance to play for the national championship. Notre Dame is coming off a draining 47-40 double overtime win over No. 1 Clemson. I’m picking the Irish to win but not cover the 13.5 on the road.

The game: Miami (6-1) (plus 2.5) at Virginia Tech (4-3), Noon, ESPN2.

The winner: Miami.

The score: Miami 35, Virginia Tech 31

The skinny: This line makes no sense. Miami’s only loss was to No. 1 Clemson (42-17) on the road. Virginia Tech has been all over the place, losing to Liberty last week. Still, the Hokies are favored at home. There will be a nice quarterback matchup between Miami’s D’Eriq King and Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker. In Miami’s last game with N.C. State King became only the third quarterback in ACC history to throw for over 400 yards and rush for over 100 yards in a game. I’ll take the Hurricanes and the points.

The game: Wisconsin (1-0) at Michigan (1-2) (plus 4.5), 7:30 p.m., ABC.

The winner: Wisconsin

The score: Wisconsin 27, Michigan 21.

The skinny: After a two-week hiatus due to the virus Wisconsin finally returns to action. The Badgers easily beat Illinois in their opener on Oct. 24 but haven’t played since so they may be a little rusty. The question for Wisconsin is the status of quarterback Graham Mertz, who is still recovering after testing positive. Meanwhile, Michigan’s football team is a hot mess, losing to Michigan State (27-24) and getting dominated last week (38-21) by Indiana. This line started as Michigan plus 3 and now it is 4.5. That means the smart people think Mertz is going to play.