Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 5

It was not the best of Septembers for your humble prognosticator.

Last week was typical of how things have been. Consider:

I took LSU and gave 3 ½ points against Mississippi State. That was looking pretty good when LSU scored with 11:32 left to go up by 18, 28-10. But then the Bulldogs scored 15 straight points to lose by only three, 28-25. Ouch.

I thought Florida would come out a little flat after a tough game with Alabama and would not cover 20 ½ against Tennessee. The Gators won by 24, 38-14. Good for them. Bad for me

I thought Missouri, favored by 1 ½, would win at Boston College because the Eagles were without their starting quarterback. Missouri trailed by as many as 10 but then rallies and kicks a 56-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

But BC won in overtime 41-34.

There were some good moments.

A little bird told me to take the under (44 ½) in the Arkansas-Texas A&M game. The two teams combined for only 30 points.

I was a little nervous about giving 31 ½ points in the Georgia-Vanderbilt game. The Bulldogs had that covered by the end of the first quarter and won 62-0.

I picked Kentucky to cover 5 ½ at South Carolina and they did, but barely, winning 16-10.

So that is 12-12 against the spread in September. Let’s hope October will be better.

Here are the picks:

The game: Arkansas (plus 18 1/2) at Georgia, Noon, ESPN.

The winner: The over/under is 50 ½. Take the under.

The skinny: Two keys for Arkansas. The Hogs will have to run it a little bit to keep the pressure off quarterback K.J. Jefferson, who tweaked his knee against Texas A&M but is expected to be okay. Arkansas will also have to force Georgia quarterback JT Daniels into a couple of turnovers to win Between The Hedges.

The game: Ole Miss (plus 14 1/2) at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS.

The winner: Alabama.

The score: Alabama 52, Ole Miss 35.

The skinny: The line started at 20 ½ early in the week but by Thursday it was down to 14 ½.

Last season these two teams combined for over 1,300 yards of total offense. If Ole Miss is to have any hope the Rebels will have to get a monster game from quarterback Matt Corral. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 84-5 at home in the past 13 seasons. Three of those winners had Heisman Trophy quarterbacks.

The game: Florida at Kentucky (plus 8 1/2), 6 p.m., ESPN.

The winner: Kentucky.

The score: Florida 31, Kentucky 27.

The skinny: It is going to be a wild scene at Kroger Field as the winner becomes the team chasing Georgia in the SEC East. The Wildcats have a shot in this game because of a defense that is third in the SEC against the run (87.50 ypg) and gives up only 2.89 yards per carry.

The game: Auburn (plus 4 ½) at LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN.

The winner: LSU

The score: LSU 28, Auburn 20.

The skinny: Here is the X-factor. Quarterback TJ Finley transferred from LSU to Auburn in the offseason when he found out he was the No. 3 quarterback. He came off the bench last week to rally Auburn to a 34-24 win over Georgia State. Finley may get the start over Bo Nix against his old school. Despite LSU’s problems running the ball (80.0 ppg) I still like Ed Orgeron’s team at home.

The game: Tennessee (plus 3 ½) at Missouri, Noon, SEC Network.

The winner: Missouri.

The score: Missouri 35, Tennessee 31.

The skinny: Missouri (2-2) is coming off a tough loss on the road at Boston College last week. Ditto for Tennessee (2-2), which was crunched at Florida 38-14. If either one of these teams has hopes of getting to a bowl, this is a game they need to win. Missouri has the edge at quarterback with Connor Bazelak and the home field advantage.

The game: Mississippi State (plus 8 ½) at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC Network.

The winner: The over/under is 44 ½. Take the over.

The skinny: The Aggies continue to have problems on the offensive line, which is making life tough for quarterback Zach Calzada. Texas A&M will still be a bit sore after last week’s slugfest with Arkansas. Being back at Kyle Field will help. This is a must-win for Texas A&M (3-1), which hosts Alabama next week.