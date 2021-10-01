October 1, 2021
Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 5

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban during their days together at Alabama. Kiffin, now the head coach at Ole Miss, is trying to become the first former Saban assistant to beat him. Photo by Michael Patrick/Knoxville News-Sentinel

It was not the best of Septembers for your humble prognosticator.

Last week was typical of how things have been. Consider: 

I took LSU and gave 3 ½ points against Mississippi State. That was looking pretty good when LSU scored with 11:32 left to go up by 18, 28-10. But then the Bulldogs scored 15 straight points to lose by only three, 28-25. Ouch.

I thought Florida would come out a little flat after a tough game with Alabama and would not cover 20 ½ against Tennessee. The Gators won by 24, 38-14. Good for them. Bad for me

I thought Missouri, favored by 1 ½, would win at Boston College because the Eagles were without their starting quarterback. Missouri trailed by as many as 10 but then rallies and kicks a 56-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.

But BC won in overtime 41-34.

There were some good moments.

A little bird told me to take the under (44 ½) in the Arkansas-Texas A&M game. The two teams combined for only 30 points.

I was a little nervous about giving 31 ½ points in the Georgia-Vanderbilt game. The Bulldogs had that covered by the end of the first quarter and won 62-0.

I picked Kentucky to cover 5 ½ at South Carolina and they did, but barely, winning 16-10.

So that is 12-12 against the spread in September. Let’s hope October will be better.

Here are the picks:

The game: Arkansas (plus 18 1/2) at Georgia, Noon, ESPN.

The winner: The over/under is 50 ½. Take the under.

The skinny: Two keys for Arkansas. The Hogs will have to run it a little bit to keep the pressure off quarterback K.J. Jefferson, who tweaked his knee against Texas A&M but is expected to be okay. Arkansas will also have to force Georgia quarterback JT Daniels into a couple of turnovers to win Between The Hedges.

The game: Ole Miss (plus 14 1/2) at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS.

The winner: Alabama.

The score: Alabama 52, Ole Miss 35.

The skinny: The line started at 20 ½ early in the week but by Thursday it was down to 14 ½.

Last season these two teams combined for over 1,300 yards of total offense. If Ole Miss is to have any hope the Rebels will have to get a monster game from quarterback Matt Corral. Alabama coach Nick Saban is 84-5 at home in the past 13 seasons. Three of those winners had Heisman Trophy quarterbacks.

The game: Florida at Kentucky (plus 8 1/2), 6 p.m., ESPN.

The winner: Kentucky.

The score: Florida 31, Kentucky 27.

The skinny: It is going to be a wild scene at Kroger Field as the winner becomes the team chasing Georgia in the SEC East. The Wildcats have a shot in this game because of a defense that is third in the SEC against the run (87.50 ypg) and gives up only 2.89 yards per carry.

The game: Auburn (plus 4 ½) at LSU, 9 p.m., ESPN.

The winner: LSU

The score: LSU 28, Auburn 20.

The skinny: Here is the X-factor. Quarterback TJ Finley transferred from LSU to Auburn in the offseason when he found out he was the No. 3 quarterback. He came off the bench last week to rally Auburn to a 34-24 win over Georgia State. Finley may get the start over Bo Nix against his old school. Despite LSU’s problems running the ball (80.0 ppg) I still like Ed Orgeron’s team at home.

The game: Tennessee (plus 3 ½) at Missouri, Noon, SEC Network.

The winner: Missouri.

The score: Missouri 35, Tennessee 31.

The skinny: Missouri (2-2) is coming off a tough loss on the road at Boston College last week. Ditto for Tennessee (2-2), which was crunched at Florida 38-14. If either one of these teams has hopes of getting to a bowl, this is a game they need to win. Missouri has the edge at quarterback with Connor Bazelak and the home field advantage.

The game: Mississippi State (plus 8 ½) at Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC Network.

The winner: The over/under is 44 ½. Take the over.

The skinny: The Aggies continue to have problems on the offensive line, which is making life tough for quarterback Zach Calzada. Texas A&M will still be a bit sore after last week’s slugfest with Arkansas. Being back at Kyle Field will help. This is a must-win for Texas A&M (3-1), which hosts Alabama next week.

