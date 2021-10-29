Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 9

It was another good week as your fearless prognosticator went 4-2 against the spread.

But, gentle readers, it could have been better. It could easily have been 6-0.

The two losers:

I was convinced that Alabama was going to cover the 29 ½ against Tennessee. The Crimson Tide got hot in the fourth quarter out-scoring the Vols 28-7. But it wasn’t enough as Alabama won by "only" 28, 52-24.

I picked UCLA to upset No. 10 Oregon at the Rose Bowl. I even had 2 ½ points to help me. But the Ducks found a way to win by three, 34-31.

The winners:

Texas A&M easily covered 19 ½ against South Carolina.

Mississippi State easily covered 23 ½ against Vanderbilt.

Pittsburgh beat Clemson 27-17 and coverted 3 1/2.

We took the under (75 ½) in LSU vs. Ole Miss. A total of 48 points (31-17) were scored.

Let’s see if we can keep it up as we close out the month of October:

The game: Georgia vs. Florida (plus 14 ½), 3:30, CBS

The winner: Georgia.

The score: Georgia 28, Florida 10.

The skinny: Georgia took it on the chin against Florida last season but has won three of its last four meetings with the Gators. Both teams had last week off. All eyes will be on the quarterback position. Georgia’s JT Daniels may get into this game after coming back from a back muscle injury.

The game: Missouri at Vanderbilt (plus 17 ½) 4 p.m., SEC Network

The winner: Missouri.

The score: Missouri 42, Vanderbilt 24.

The skinny: Two teams in search of their first conference win of the season. They are the last two teams in the SEC in scoring defense as Vanderbilt gives up 35.4 ppg and Missouri allows 37.1 ppg. Tigers win and cover.

The game: Ole Miss (plus 2 ½) at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN

The winner: Ole Miss.

The score: Ole Miss 31, Auburn 27.

The skinny: Huge game for both teams. Auburn is coming off a bye week and is a slight favorite at home. But I like way Ole Miss scored 31 answered points last week against LSU. I’ll take Ole Miss to win straight up at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The game: Kentucky at Mississippi State (plus 1 ½), 7:30 p.m, SEC Network.

The winner: Kentucky.

The score: Kentucky 24, Miss. State 21.

The skinny: Kentucky (6-1) had last week off after its only loss of the season to Georgia (30-13). Mississippi State rolled against Vanderbilt 45-6. Kentucky has a big game coming up next week at home against Tennessee. Beat Mississippi State this week and Tennessee next week and the Wildcats have a real shot at 11-1.

The game: Michigan at Michigan State (plus 3 ½), Noon, FOX.

The winner: Michigan State.

The score: Michigan State 24, Michigan 21.

The skinny: This will be an old-fashioned slobber knocker football game between state rivals. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the nation in rushing with 142.43 yards per game, will allow his team to control most of the game. Sparty pulls off the upset with a late field goal.

The game: Penn State (plus 17 ½) at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

The winner: Ohio State.

The score: Ohio State 35, Penn State 17.

The skinny: Ohio State looks like the best team in the Big Ten and needs to win convincingly on the eve of the first CFP rankings. After two straight and some press conference gaffes from head coach James Franklin, it looks like Penn State is in turmoil. Buckeyes win and cover the 17 ½.