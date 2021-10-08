Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week Six

Now that’s more like it.

We went 4-2 last week after threee straight weeks at 3-3. The highlights:

**--A little bird told me to take the under (50 ½) when No. 8 Arkansas went to No. 2 Georgia. The Bulldogs won 37-0.

**--Alabama covered the 20 ½ points in beating Ole Miss 42-21, which was the score I predicted. It shouldn’t have been that close.

**--I took Kentucky and the 8 ½ points against Florida. Turns out I didn’t need the points as the Wildcats won straight up 20-13.

**--I took the over (44 ½) in Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M. The Bulldogs upset the Aggies 26-22.

I had two bad misses: I picked Missouri to beat Tennessee at home and the Vols just destroyed a bad defense 62-24. I took LSU, a 4 ½ point favorite at home, but they lost straight up to Auburn 24-19.

So now we are above .500 (16-14) against the spread. Let’s see if we can keep it going.

The game: Georgia at Auburn (plus 14 1/2), 3:30 p.m., CBS.

The winner: Georgia.

The score: Georgia 28, Auburn 10.

The skinny: We still don’t know if starting quarterback JT Daniels will return after sitting out last week’s game with Arkansas. If he does the Bulldogs will easily cover the 14 ½. Even it’s Stetson Bennett IV, Georgia wins and covers.

The game: Alabama at Texas A&M (plus 16 ½), 8 p.m., CBS.

The winner: Alabama

The score: Alabama 31, Texas A&M 14.

The skinny: This was supposed to the game of the year in the SEC but the Aggies are simply struggling on the offensive line and are not the same without quarterback Haynes King. Let us remind you that Alabama coach Nick Saban is 24-0 vs. his former assistants. He’ll be 25-0 after this game.

The game: Arkansas (plus 2 ½) at Ole Miss, Noon, ESPN.

The winner: Arkansas.

The score: Arkansas 35, Ole Miss 32.

The skinny: Both of these teams got a reality check last week as Ole Miss lost to No. 1 Alabama and Arkansas lost to No. 2 Georgia. Both were tough, physical football games. It will be interesting to see who recovers best. I should give Ole Miss the slight edge at home but there is something about the toughness of Arkansas under Sam Pittman. Hogs win.

The game: Vanderbilt (plus 35 1/2) at Florida, Noon, SEC Network.

The winner: Vanderbilt.

The score: Florida 45, Vanderbilt 10.

The skinny: Vanderbilt picked up its second win last week against UConn (30-28). Florida had a tough road loss to Kentucky (20-13). I really wonder how well the Gators are going to bounce back in this game. It’s only the second week in October and Florida appears out of the SEC race. Florida wins easily but they come up short of covering the 35 ½.

The game: South Carolina (plus 12 1/2), at Tennessee, Noon, ESPN2.

The winner: Tennessee

The score: Tennessee 35, South Carolina 20.

The skinny: Tennessee shocked a lot of people last week with a 62-24 win at Missouri. Hendon Hooker, the transfer from Virginia Tech, is now the starting quarterback for Tennessee. He completed 78.9 percent of his passes last week. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is still looking for his first SEC win

The game: LSU (plus 1 ½ ), at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. SEC Network.

The winner: Kentucky.

The score: Kentucky 27, LSU 24

The skinny: It will be interesting to see how Kentucky reacts in this classic sandwich games. The Wildcats posted a huge win over Florida (20-13) last week at Kroger Field and next week go to Georgia with first place in the SEC East on the line. LSU (1-1) is in a must-win situation after losing to Auburn last week. Kentucky wins on a late field goal.