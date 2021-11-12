Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 11

Oh boy.

They say that when it comes to college football, people always remember what you do in November. If that’s true, then your fearless prognosticator has already dug a pretty good-sized hole for the month.

1-5.

Yep, 1-5.

I’ve never been 1-5 since we started doing this back in the day.

Our only win was Mississippi State, getting 5 ½ against Arkansas in Fayetteville. Arkansas won the game, 31-28, on a late score. But the 5 ½ got me into the winner’s circle.

Georgia was favored by 38 ½ against Missouri, which has one of the worst defenses in the universe. The Bulldogs won by 37, 43-6.

I picked Texas A&M to beat Auburn but not cover the 4 ½. The Aggies won by 17, 20-3.

I missed big-time on Alabama-LSU, where the Crimson Tide were favored by 28 ½. Who knew LSU was going to find a pulse and play hard for 60 minutes? Alabama won but only by six, 20-14.

I thought Kentucky, a 1 ½-point favorite, would be okay at home against improving Tennessee. The Wildcats ran a school-record 99 plays and had over 600 yards of total offense. They still lost 45-42.

And there is absolutely no explanation about the lack of effort put forth by Florida, which was favored b 18 ½ at South Carolina. Using a third string quarterback from an FCS school, the Gamecocks gave new coach Shane Beamer this first signature win in Columbia.

Florida was embarrassed 40-17 and now has more questions than answers about its football future.

So that 1-5 finish makes 28-32 on the season. We’ll try a little harder this week. Here we go:

The game: Georgia at Tennessee (plus 21 1/2), 3:30 p.m., CBS.

The winner: Georgia.

The score: Georgia 37, Tennessee 14.

The skinny: Georgia has already clinched a spot in the SEC championship game but now they have a chance to go 8-0 in conference play.

Tennessee is coming off and uplifting 45-42 win over Kentucky and has the big-play potential to give the great Georgia defense some problems. Won’t matter. Bulldogs win and cover.

The game: Mississippi State (plus 4 ½) at Auburn, Noon, ESPN.

The winner: Auburn.

The score: Auburn 27, Miss. State 21.

The skinny: Both teams are coming off difficult losses. Mississippi State lost at Arkansas 31-28 when the Hogs scored a touchdown with 21 seconds left. Auburn could not move the ball in a 20-3 loss at Texas A&M. This will be a hard-fought game between two really good defenses. Auburn gets the edge at home.

The game: South Carolina (plus 3 ½) at Missouri, 4 p.m., SEC Network.

The winner: South Carolina.

The score: South Carolina 35, Missouri 31.

The skinny: South Carolina is coming off its best performance under Shane Beamer, beating Florida 40-17. Now the Gamecocks have a chance to qualify for a bowl against the worst defense in the SEC (478.9 ypg and 36.8 ppg). Gamecocks win and cover.

The game: Texas A&M at Ole Miss (plus 1 ½), 7 p.m., ESPN.

The winner: Texas A&M.

The score: Texas A&M 30, Ole Miss 27

The skinny: The Aggies (7-2, 4-2) are still mathematically in the hunt for the SEC West championship. They need to win their final two SEC games with Ole Miss and LSU and then hope that Alabama (8-1, 4-2) loses one of its final two conference games with Arkansas and LSU. Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2) has three conference games remaining.

The game: Kentucky at Vanderbilt (plus 19 ½), 7 p.m., ESPN2.

The winner: Kentucky.

The score: Kentucky 30, Vanderbilt 10.

The skinny: Kentucky (6-3, 4-3) is coming off a most difficult 45-42 loss to Tennessee and now the Wildcats need to win out over Vanderbilt, New Mexico State, and Louisville to finish 9-3 after a 6-0 start. But all wounds get healed when you play Vanderbilt (2-7).

The game: Arkansas at LSU (plus 3 ½), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network.

The winner: Arkansas.

The score: Arkansas 28, LSU 24.

The skinny: LSU (4-5) rallied and gave No. 2 Alabama a serious scare before losing 20-14. But why do I get the feeling that LSU is not going to summon the same effort to play Arkansas (6-3)? The Hogs had a big win over Mississippi State last week (31-28) and have already qualified for a bowl.