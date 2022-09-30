Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 5

Ouch!

Three weeks ago I went 5-1 against the spread and was feeling good about this season. The following week I went 3-3 but I was still above .500.

Last week your humble prognosticator bottomed out at 1-5.

My only win was Arkansas, which got 2 ½ points against Texas A&M. The Hogs lost the game, but only by two, 23-21.

It could have been so much better.

I took Clemson and gave Wake Forest plus seven points. Clemson won by six, 51-45, in overtime.

I picked Tennessee to cover 11 and beat Florida. Tennessee won but by only five, 38-33.

I took Auburn and gave seven over Missouri. Auburn won, but only by three, 17-14.

In any event, that puts us dead even at 12-12 against the spread. We’ll try to bounce back this week. Here we go:

ARKANSAS getting 17 ½ vs. Alabama.

Going to be interesting to see how the Hogs bounce back from a devastating 23-21 loss to Texas A&M. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will be wild. That’s why I’m taking Arkansas and the points against the Crimson Tide.

MISS. STATE giving 3 ½ vs. Texas A&M

The Aggies have a three-game winning streak despite a struggling offense. The Bulldogs and Will Rogers are at home. I like all those cowbells in Starkville. I’ll take Miss. State and give the 3 ½.

LSU giving 9 vs. AUBURN

Auburn dodged a big bullet last week in beating Missouri. But LSU is getting a little bit better each week under Brian Kelly. I’ll take LSU and give the nine points.

Kentucky getting 7 vs. OLE MISS

Both of these teams like to play smash-mouth football and I think Kentucky will do it better despite being on the road. Kentucky’s best running back, Chris Rodriguez, returns after a four-game suspension. I’ll take Kentucky and the seven points

Georgia giving 28 vs. MISSOURI

The Bulldogs didn’t cover last week against Kent State (39-22) but I think they’ll bounce back in a conference game. They also want to stay No. 1.

I’ll take Georgia and give the 28

CLEMSON giving 6 ½ vs. N.C. State

This game may be closer than the experts think. Clemson needed double overtime to win at Wake Forest last week. If this game was in Raleigh I would be tempted to take the Wolfpack. Instead I’ll take the Tigers in Death Valley and give the 6 1/1

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

ATS: 12-12