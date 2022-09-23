Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 4

After a 5-1 record in Week 2, your humble prognosticator dropped to 3-3 in Week 3. The misses, I must confess, were pretty bad:

**--I really thought Auburn, playing at home, would give Penn State all they could handle. Instead, the Tigers got pounded for 245 yards rushing and were dominated 41-12. And now it appears that Auburn will be looking for a new coach.

**--I really thought Georgia Tech had enough to hang with Ole Miss in Atlanta. Wrong. Ole Miss ran the ball 62 times and embarrassed the Yellow Jackets in their own building. I don’t see how Geoff Collins makes it to next season.

**--I thought Nebraska getting 11 ½ points at home against Oklahoma would be enough. Nope. Oklahoma won 49-14. It’s pretty clear that Nebraska is going to have to clean house. That is a bad football program.

Here we go with Week 4:

TENNESSEE giving 11 against Florida

It’s nice to see this game have meaning once again because back in the 90s it was must-see TV. I like Tennessee at home because the Volunteers quarterback, Hendon Hooker, is playing well and the Florida quarterback, Anthony Richardson, is struggling, I’m taking Tennessee and giving the points.

Arkansas getting 2 ½ vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, TX)

Two weeks ago Appalachian State beat Texas A&M by holding on to the ball for 41 minutes. Smash mouth football is what Arkansas likes to do when things get tight. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson, however, will be the X-factor. I’ll take Arkansas and the 2 ½ but expect the Hogs to win straight up.

AUBURN giving seven vs. Missouri

Logically, I should take Missouri (2-1) and the points. We learned late in the week that Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley would not answer the bell due to an injury. Robby Ashford, the transfer from Oregon, will get the start if Finley can’t go. There is nothing logical about this pick. I’m taking Auburn and giving the points.

Clemson giving 7 vs. WAKE FOREST

Quarterback Sam Hartman, Wake Forest’s all-time leading passer, returned to the lineup two weeks ago and with him the Deacons are a legitimate Top 25 team. Clemson has beaten Georgia Tech, Furman and Louisiana Tech but that doesn’t tell us much. It’s time for Clemson to step up and show us something. I’ll take the Tigers and give the points.

NORTH CAROLINA getting 1 ½ vs. Notre Dame

North Carolina is a strange 3-0. The Tar Heels gave up 61 points to Appalachian State—and won. They trailed at Georgia State for a while and still won 35-28. Now they host Notre Dame (1-2), which is struggling under new coach Marcus Freeman. History says that Notre Dame will win. The Irish lead the series 20-2. I like the Tar Heels and quarterback Drake Maye plus the points.

IOWA STATE giving 3 vs. Baylor

The home team has won four straight games in this hotly-contest series and we’re giving the 3 and taking the home team again. Watch Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who has thrown for 745 yards and eight touchdowns in his first three games. This one should be quite entertaining.

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

RECORD ATS: 11-7