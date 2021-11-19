Mr. CFB Pick Six: Week 12

Well, at least I wasn’t 1-5.

After hitting rock bottom two weeks ago I was confident that I would bounce back with a strong performance.

Nope.

We went 2-4 against the spread. One highlight was Georgia covering 21 ½ against Tennessee. I look South Carolina and 3 ½ points against Missouri on the road. Missouri won by three, 31-28.

I picked Auburn to beat Mississippi State and cover 4 ½ and I was looking pretty good when the Tigers took a 28-3 lead. But the Bulldogs scored 40 unanswered points and won 43-34.

I had Texas A&M over Ole Miss but the Rebels played their best defensive game of the year in winning 29-19. Kentucky won by 17 over Vanderbilt but couldn’t cover 19 ½.

But here’s the one that hurt. I picked Arkansas, a 3 ½ point favorite, and gave the points. The Hogs won the game but by only three, 16-13.

So all in all, we are now 30-36 against the spread. We have three more Saturdays before the College Football Playoffs are set. Let’s see if we can finish strong.

Here we go:

The game: Arkansas (plus 20 ½) at Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS

The winner: Arkansas

The score: Alabama 28, Arkansas 13

The skinny: Alabama is going to win the game but the 20 ½ is a bit rich and don’t see how the Crimson Tide is going to cover, especially with the Iron Bowl coming up next week. The Hogs held Mississippi State to 28 points two weeks ago.

The game: Florida at Missouri (plus 8 ½), 4 p.m., SEC Network.

The winner: Missouri

The score: Florida 52, Missouri 45.

The skinny: After the way the Gators have been playing on defense, I just don’t trust them as a football team to put forth a lot of effort in this game. These are two of the worst defenses in the SEC. Missouri is dead last (35.9 ppg). Florida is 11th (27.4 ppg).

Florida wins but the Gators don’t cover on the road.

The game: Auburn at South Carolina (plus 7 ½), 7 p.m., ESPN

The winner: South Carolina.

The score: Auburn 24, South Carolina1 17.

The skinny: Without quarterback Bo Nix, who was lost for the season with a broken ankle in last week’s loss to Mississippi State, it’s hard to see Auburn covering 7 1/2 . But the Tigers still get the win on the road.

The game: Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (minus 36 ½) 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

The winner: Ole Miss.

The score: Ole Miss 48, Vanderbilt 10.

The skinny: Ole Miss (8-2) is coming off a big win against Texas A&M and appears headed to a New Year’s Six bowl if the Rebels can win their last two games with Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Ole Miss wins and covers at home. This one has a chance to get ugly.

The game: Wake Forest at Clemson (minus 4 1/2) Noon, ESPN.

The winner: Clemson

The score: Clemson 27, Wake Forest 20.

The skinny: First place in the ACC’s Atlantic Division is on the line. A win by Wake Forest over Clemson or next week against Boston College clinches the division and a spot in the ACC championship game for the Deacons. A Clemson win keeps the Tigers’ hopes alive at 6-2 in the conference. Clemson wins and covers in Death Valley.

The game: Michigan State (plus 19 1/2) at Ohio State, Noon, ABC.

The winner: Michigan State.

The score: Ohio State 28, Michigan State 14.

The skinny: Ohio State (9-1), which is playing as well as any team in the country right now, is going to win the game. But Michigan State will shorten the game with running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the nation in rushing (147.30 ypg). And don’t forget that next week No. 4 Ohio State goes to No. 6 Michigan. That’s another reason why the Buckeyes win but they don’t cover.